Why Clean Drinking Water Is the Foundation of Everyday Wellness

Municipal tap water in most developed countries is treated to be safe in a regulatory sense, which means it meets standards set to prevent acute illness. That is not the same as being optimal for health. The treatment process that makes water safe typically involves chlorine and chloramine, chemical disinfectants that are effective at killing pathogens and that do not disappear from the water when it comes out of your tap.

Chlorine in drinking water has been linked in research to disruptions in gut microbiome composition, because the same antimicrobial properties that kill waterborne pathogens do not stop at the treatment plant. They continue doing their job in your digestive system, where a healthy and diverse bacterial ecosystem is essential for immune function, nutrient absorption, and mood regulation through the gut-brain axis.

Beyond chlorine, tap water can contain:

Heavy metals including lead, copper, and sometimes arsenic, particularly in older plumbing infrastructure

Fluoride, added deliberately in many municipalities at levels that remain contested among researchers

Pharmaceutical residues including trace hormones, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatories that water treatment does not fully remove

Microplastics, which have now been found in tap water samples across virtually every country studied

None of these are present at levels considered acutely toxic. But the cumulative daily load of consuming them over years and decades is a different question, and one that more people are taking seriously as the research landscape develops.