Signs You May Need Physical Therapy for Back Pain

Almost everyone experiences back pain at some point. Maybe you slept in an awkward position, lifted something heavy, or spent too much time sitting at a desk. Sometimes back pain goes away after a few days of rest. Other times, it sticks around and starts interfering with your everyday life.

If your back pain keeps coming back or makes it difficult to do the things you normally enjoy, physical therapy may be worth considering. Physical therapy can help improve strength, flexibility, movement, and overall function while addressing some of the problems that may be contributing to your pain.

If you are wondering whether it is time to seek help, here are some signs that physical therapy could be a good option.