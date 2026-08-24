How to Build a First-Year Spinal Injury Care Budget

In-home attendant assistance and skilled nursing typically represent the largest ongoing operational expense outside the hospital. Price this category using exact hourly requirements rather than broad estimates. Calculate monthly burn rates by multiplying daily care hours by the local market rate over a 4.33-week monthly average.

Care intensity fluctuates over time. Phase the forecast so the immediate 30-day post-discharge period reflects higher hours than months 4 through 12. Integrate paid caregiving with unpaid family labor using the replacement-cost method: multiply total unpaid hours spent on physical assistance, hygiene, and insurance management by the local home-care hourly rate. Keeping a single log for paid and unpaid care provides clear documentation for insurance disputes, legal claims, and tax deductions.

Factor in top-ranked, federally designated Spinal Cord Injury Model System centers—such as Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center or Craig Hospital—that may require out-of-network travel reserves or private-pay retainers. Additionally, establish a dedicated self-funded line item for emerging therapies not universally covered by insurance, such as robotic exoskeleton rehabilitation, epidural stimulation, or specialized neuromodulation protocols. Finally, maintain a liquid 15–20% clinical contingency buffer to absorb unplanned re-hospitalizations driven by common secondary complications, such as autonomic dysreflexia or severe pressure injuries.