AAIRS Clinic & Troy Sleep Center offers in-lab sleep studies for adults and pediatric patients at Troy and Sterling Heights. In-lab testing takes place within the sleep-laboratory setting and may be used when direct monitoring or a particular study protocol is clinically appropriate. Patients should ask what preparation is required, what the study records, and how results will be communicated.

Adult home sleep testing is another available format, with device pickup or home delivery options. It can offer practical flexibility and serves a different role from certain in-lab studies. Eligibility and test selection reflect the patient's circumstances and the ordering physician's judgment.

This difference helps patients find the feedback most relevant to their needs. Reviews about home-device delivery can offer insight into pickup, setup instructions, and return procedures, while accounts of in-lab studies can describe the experience of completing testing at a laboratory.

Patients can use AAIRS Clinic & Troy Sleep Center's testing options as a framework for finding relevant feedback. Reviews become particularly informative when they identify whether the patient received home or in-lab testing, which location was involved, and what part of the process the comment addresses.