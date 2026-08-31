What a Building Gym Can and Cannot Replace

Every luxury listing now puts a fitness room near the top of the amenity list. The photographs are flattering. The floor plan is more honest. A shared room of 600 square feet holds a small fraction of what a full facility carries.

That gap matters more than a brochure suggests. Regional operators such as Platinum Fitness Gyms build their floors around free weights, racks and functional kit rather than a compact cardio row. This piece looks at what each format does well, and where the two formats barely overlap.