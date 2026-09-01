10 Things to Look for in a Gynecomastia Surgeon

Start with the credential, because it filters out more candidates than anything else on this list. The American Board of Plastic Surgery requires a full residency in plastic surgery, written and oral examinations, and continued education to stay current.

Other boards use similar language. A surgeon may advertise certification in cosmetic surgery or aesthetic medicine without having completed a plastic surgery residency. Those pathways exist and they are legal, but the training behind them differs substantially.

Verification takes about two minutes. The ABPS maintains a public directory, and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons lets you confirm membership by name and location.

Certification alone does not make someone the right surgeon for your chest. It does tell you the person operating on you completed the standard training pathway for the specialty. Treat it as the first filter and move on to the questions that follow.