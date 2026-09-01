Rivium pairs 500 mg of NMN per serving with 160 mg of trans-resveratrol in the same vegan capsule. That combination is the reason it leads this list, because most of the brands below sell NMN on its own and expect you to buy resveratrol separately.

The resveratrol number is worth pausing on, because it is the one most combination products quietly underdeliver. Plenty of formulas include resveratrol at a token amount so it can appear on the label, and buyers assume the pairing is balanced without checking. At 160 mg, Rivium runs meaningfully above what several competing combination products carry, and it is printed rather than folded into a proprietary blend. The pairing itself is not filler either: NMN feeds the NAD+ pathway, trans-resveratrol is the sirtuin-supporting half, and they are usually taken together anyway.

500 mg of NMN is a mid-range dose in this category, not the highest available. Several brands below go to 900 or 1,000 mg, and if raw milligrams are what you are shopping for, they are worth comparing. What 500 mg has going for it is that it sits within the range used in most human research on NMN, rather than above it.

The rest of the label is straightforward: vegan, Non-GMO, no gelatin and no fillers, produced in a GMP-certified facility with third-party testing. Rivium also states plainly in its own materials that direct NAD+ is poorly absorbed in capsule form, which is a small thing but a telling one. The brands that explain why NAD+ capsules do not work are not the brands relying on the confusion.

Worth knowing what else sits on that shelf, since NMN is rarely bought in isolation: Rivium builds its range around three functional areas, longevity, energy and immune support, with purified shilajit, decaffeinated green tea extract and a few others alongside the NMN. Useful if you eventually want more than one thing from the same label and the same testing standard.

Best for: adults who want NMN and resveratrol together, at doses that are stated rather than implied, without assembling a stack.

Official website: riviumlabs.com

Also available on Amazon: Rivium NMN & Resveratrol