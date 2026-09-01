Best NMN Supplements in 2026: 7 Brands Compared

In November 2022 the FDA excluded NMN from the dietary supplement definition, on the grounds that it had been authorized for investigation as a new drug first. Three years of citizen petitions and a lawsuit from the Natural Products Association followed. On September 29, 2025 the agency reversed course and confirmed that NMN is lawful in dietary supplements, and in December 2025 it sent confirming letters to companies that had filed new dietary ingredient notifications.
So the category is legal again in the US and the shelf is filling back up. Which brings back the original problem: the labels are still confusing.
NAD+ capsules and NMN capsules are not the same purchase. NAD+ is the molecule your cells use, but it is too large to be absorbed intact from a capsule. What works is a precursor, a smaller molecule the body converts on its own. NMN is one. NR is the other.
A brand selling capsules labeled NAD+ is either misunderstanding its own category or counting on you not to know the difference. Either way, that tells you something before you read anything else on the bottle.
A note on ranking: this list is ordered for someone who wants NMN paired with resveratrol in a single clean formula. If your priority is the highest possible milligram count, or the lowest price per gram, the order changes, and it is flagged below where it does.
Rivium pairs 500 mg of NMN per serving with 160 mg of trans-resveratrol in the same vegan capsule. That combination is the reason it leads this list, because most of the brands below sell NMN on its own and expect you to buy resveratrol separately.
The resveratrol number is worth pausing on, because it is the one most combination products quietly underdeliver. Plenty of formulas include resveratrol at a token amount so it can appear on the label, and buyers assume the pairing is balanced without checking. At 160 mg, Rivium runs meaningfully above what several competing combination products carry, and it is printed rather than folded into a proprietary blend. The pairing itself is not filler either: NMN feeds the NAD+ pathway, trans-resveratrol is the sirtuin-supporting half, and they are usually taken together anyway.
500 mg of NMN is a mid-range dose in this category, not the highest available. Several brands below go to 900 or 1,000 mg, and if raw milligrams are what you are shopping for, they are worth comparing. What 500 mg has going for it is that it sits within the range used in most human research on NMN, rather than above it.
The rest of the label is straightforward: vegan, Non-GMO, no gelatin and no fillers, produced in a GMP-certified facility with third-party testing. Rivium also states plainly in its own materials that direct NAD+ is poorly absorbed in capsule form, which is a small thing but a telling one. The brands that explain why NAD+ capsules do not work are not the brands relying on the confusion.
Worth knowing what else sits on that shelf, since NMN is rarely bought in isolation: Rivium builds its range around three functional areas, longevity, energy and immune support, with purified shilajit, decaffeinated green tea extract and a few others alongside the NMN. Useful if you eventually want more than one thing from the same label and the same testing standard.
Best for: adults who want NMN and resveratrol together, at doses that are stated rather than implied, without assembling a stack.
Official website: riviumlabs.com
Also available on Amazon: Rivium NMN & Resveratrol
ProHealth is one of the longer-running specialists in this category and runs its line at several dose levels: NMN Pro 300, NMN Pro 500 and NMN Pro 1000, the last at 1,000 mg per serving in 60 capsules. The NMN is Uthever, a branded raw material, and the capsules are enteric coated, which is the brand's answer to stomach acid degradation.
ProHealth states that every batch is third-party tested in US laboratories with certificates of analysis available. At the time of checking, NMN Pro 1000 was listed around $75 for 30 servings through third-party retailers, which puts it at the premium end.
Best for: buyers who want a high dose and published batch testing, and are willing to pay for it.
Wonderfeel runs the highest NMN dose on this list: 900 mg across a two-capsule serving, 30 servings per bottle, listed at $69 for a one-time purchase at the time of checking. That works out to roughly $2.30 per serving.
The formula is five active ingredients rather than one. Alongside NMN there is 100 mg of trans-resveratrol, olive fruit extract, ergothioneine and vitamin D3. Worth noting that the resveratrol portion is modest relative to the NMN, so if the sirtuin half is what you care about, compare that number across products rather than assuming every combination formula treats it the same way. Wonderfeel describes its NMN as 99% pure and manufactured at cGMP facilities in the US.
Best for: people who want the highest NMN dose available and do not mind a longer ingredient list.
Renue By Science, formerly Alive by Nature, competes on delivery format rather than dose. The lineup includes liposomal capsules at 500 mg per serving, sublingual powder, chewable tablets at 250 mg, and delayed-release enteric capsules, so a buyer can genuinely test which format suits them.
Whether the format premium is worth paying is a live debate. The absorption claims made for liposomal and sublingual NMN are not settled science, and the liposomal line carries a real price premium over plain capsules. Manufactured in GMP-compliant facilities with third-party testing.
Best for: people who specifically want a sublingual, liposomal or chewable format rather than a standard capsule.
DoNotAge sells Pure NMN at 500 mg per capsule, stated at 99.8% purity, with no fillers or artificial additives, in vegan cellulose capsules. Available as capsules or powder, and in 366-capsule containers for anyone committing to a full year.
The brand has a following in the longevity community and publishes third-party testing. Single ingredient, so budget for resveratrol separately if you want the pairing.
Best for: buyers who want single-ingredient NMN with high stated purity and the option to buy a year at a time.
Toniiq sits at the value end with 300 mg per serving at 98% purity, in a shelf-stable form that does not need refrigeration. That last point matters more than it sounds: several NMN products recommend refrigeration, which is inconvenient if you travel.
The dose is the lowest on this list, and there is no resveratrol included. Toniiq also sells NMN powder at 99.5% purity for anyone who prefers to measure their own.
Best for: cost-conscious buyers, or anyone who wants a shelf-stable product they can take traveling.
Double Wood is a broad-catalog supplement brand that carries NMN among hundreds of other products, along with an NMN and resveratrol bundle sold as two separate items. Soy-free, gluten-free and Non-GMO.
Convenient if you are already ordering from them. Not a specialist line, and at the time of checking the standalone NMN bottle was listed as backordered, so check availability before planning around it.
Best for: consolidating an order across several supplements.
Milligrams per serving, not per bottle, and check the serving size. A 900 mg serving may be two capsules; a 500 mg serving may be one. Bottles advertising a large total number tell you nothing until you divide.
NMN, not NAD+. Covered above. Still the most common way money gets wasted in this category.
Third-party testing, and this one is not optional here. An analysis of the 22 NMN brands with the largest Amazon market share in 2021 found that most failed to meet their label claims, with some containing little or no NMN at all. Purity varies enormously between manufacturers, and a brand that will not name its testing arrangement is asking for trust it has not earned.
Whether resveratrol is included, and at what dose. Most of this list sells NMN alone, so if you want the pairing you are either buying a combination formula or budgeting for a second bottle. Where it is included, the amount ranges widely, and the label will tell you only if the brand chose to print it. Resveratrol also has limited oral bioavailability on its own, which is a genuine constraint of the compound rather than a knock against any one product.
NMN is reasonably discussed as cellular energy and longevity support. It is not a treatment, it does not prevent disease, and no available product can promise a clinical outcome. The FDA reversal made NMN legal to sell as a supplement; it did not make it a drug, and it did not settle the research.
It is also not fast-acting. This is something you evaluate over months, which is exactly why label transparency matters so much here: you will not get quick feedback telling you whether you bought something real.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, on hormone therapy, or managing a chronic condition, this is a conversation with your doctor before it is a purchase.
If you want NMN and resveratrol together, at doses that are printed rather than implied, Rivium NMN + Resveratrol is the most straightforward pick here. If you are shopping for the highest milligram count, Wonderfeel and ProHealth go higher. If you want a specific delivery format, Renue By Science has the deepest range. If price per gram is the whole question, Toniiq is the value option.
In a category where a majority of tested products once failed to match their own labels, buying on the label rather than the headline is most of the decision.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.