The New Wellness Ritual: How Red Light Therapy Fits Into a Modern Beauty Routine

The skincare routine of people has changed considerably in recent years. It is no longer limited to a simple combination of cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen and has expanded into a broader approach that includes other healthy habits, such as restful sleep, nutrition, exercise, and stress management.

Red light therapy (RLT) is another effective tool that is slowly becoming a part of this comprehensive beauty and skincare routine. It is also becoming more accessible, thanks to the availability of compact yet technologically advanced red light devices designed specifically for at-home use.

This article explains how this new wellness ritual could contribute to a healthier and younger-looking appearance and how to fit RLT into your modern skincare routine.