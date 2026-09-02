PRP Therapy vs Corticosteroid Injections: When Each Makes Sense for Joints and Tendons

Patients considering PRP therapy often ask how it differs from a steroid shot—corticosteroids like triamcinolone or methylprednisolone blunt inflammatory signaling in the joint lining or around a tendon sheath. PRP begins with a small blood draw, then a centrifuge concentrates platelets and growth factors. Some protocols prepare lleukocyte-richPRP for degenerative tendons that may benefit from a stronger inflammatory stimulus, while leukocyte-poor PRP is often selected for joint spaces to minimize irritation. The aim is not numbing or lubrication but targeted biologic signaling that can support collagen remodeling.

Steroid injections usually include a local anesthetic for immediate numbing, and they can be placed intra-articularly for osteoarthritis or peritendinously for conditions like trigger finger. Clinicians commonly deliver PRP under ultrasound guidance to visualize a partial tear, thickened tendon, or precise spot within the joint capsule. Many clinicians limit mixing local anesthetics directly with PRP because certain agents may reduce platelet activity; instead, they may numb the skin or surrounding tissue, then deliver PRP alone to the target.