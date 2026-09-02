PRP Therapy vs Corticosteroid Injections: When Each Makes Sense for Joints and Tendons

When a knee, elbow, or Achilles keeps aching despite rest and physical therapy, an injection often comes up. Two of the most discussed are corticosteroid shots and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections. They are not interchangeable. Corticosteroids primarily calm inflammation; PRP delivers your own platelets and growth factors to encourage tissue repair. Your choice affects how quickly you feel relief, how you manage the next few weeks, and what happens to the involved tendon or joint over time. This article maps the real-world differences so you can discuss the right fit for your condition and goals with a clinician.
Patients considering PRP therapy often ask how it differs from a steroid shot—corticosteroids like triamcinolone or methylprednisolone blunt inflammatory signaling in the joint lining or around a tendon sheath. PRP begins with a small blood draw, then a centrifuge concentrates platelets and growth factors. Some protocols prepare lleukocyte-richPRP for degenerative tendons that may benefit from a stronger inflammatory stimulus, while leukocyte-poor PRP is often selected for joint spaces to minimize irritation. The aim is not numbing or lubrication but targeted biologic signaling that can support collagen remodeling.
Steroid injections usually include a local anesthetic for immediate numbing, and they can be placed intra-articularly for osteoarthritis or peritendinously for conditions like trigger finger. Clinicians commonly deliver PRP under ultrasound guidance to visualize a partial tear, thickened tendon, or precise spot within the joint capsule. Many clinicians limit mixing local anesthetics directly with PRP because certain agents may reduce platelet activity; instead, they may numb the skin or surrounding tissue, then deliver PRP alone to the target.
Corticosteroids often provide rapid relief within 24 to 72 hours, particularly for synovitis and bursitis. That quick drop in pain can help a stiff knee regain motion or calm an inflamed shoulder bursa. The trade-off is that repeated steroid exposure can weaken tendon collagen and may be limited to a few injections per year. A common scenario: a tennis player with lateral epicondylitis feels great two weeks after a steroid shot, returns to heavy backhand drills too fast, then symptoms return because the underlying tendon matrix never strengthened.
PRP tends to run on a different clock. A short-lived pain flare for a day or two is common, followed by gradual improvement over two to six weeks as loading is reintroduced. Many protocols ask patients to avoid nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen or naproxen before and after PRP because these can inhibit platelet activation. Consider a runner with mid portion Achilles tendinopathy: after PRP, they plan a few days of relative rest, transition to gentle isometrics, then start eccentric calf loading under guidance. The goal is not just to quiet pain but to encourage healthier tendon fibers to take load again.
For degenerative tendinopathies such as tennis elbow, patellar tendinopathy, or plantar fasciitis that persist after structured rehab, PRP is frequently considered to support tendon healing. Steroids may temporarily blunt pain around a tendon sheath, but direct steroid injection into a tendon carries a rupture risk and often is avoided. In knee osteoarthritis, intra-articular steroids may calm a flare; PRP is explored when patients want a biologic option beyond short-term anti-inflammation. Some clinicians compare PRP with hyaluronic acid for knees, selecting based on exam findings, activity goals, and previous response to care.
Personal health factors also matter. Active infection, significant platelet disorders, or certain anticoagulants can make PRP inappropriate or require extra precautions. Conversely, corticosteroids can transiently raise blood sugar and may be used cautiously in patients with diabetes. Severe structural problems, such as a full-thickness tendon tear with retraction, generally require surgical evaluation rather than an injection strategy. These nuances are why imaging, a hands-on exam, and a medication review are essential before deciding.
Plan for different timelines. A steroid shot might let a desk worker with a swollen knee sit the next day comfortably, but activity loading often still needs to be progressed thoughtfully to avoid a rebound. PRP usually involves more front-loaded downtime and a staged return to activity; some people use a brace, walking aid, or modified duties for a few days. Appointment details vary too: PRP requires a blood draw and processing, sometimes multiple sessions several weeks apart; steroid visits are typically shorter, though many clinicians still prefer ultrasound guidance for precision.
Medication and rehab also differ. With PRP, many protocols pause NSAIDs for several days on either side of the injection; patients on aspirin or clopidogrel should clear changes with their cardiology team. Acetaminophen is often used for discomfort. Rehab planning is part of treatment: tendons usually benefit from isometric holds, then eccentrics, then sport-specific loading over weeks. After a steroid shot, numbing can mask symptoms for a few hours, so clinicians may advise against heavy lifting or running until sensation and motor control return. Clear instructions on driving, icing, and work duties prevent early setbacks.
Ask how the target will be confirmed: is ultrasound guidance used to place the needle in the precise region of a partial tendon tear or within the joint space? For PRP, how is the blood processed, and will the preparation be leukocyte-rich or leukocyte-poor for your condition? Clarify the expected number of injections, the post-injection activity timeline, and when formal physical therapy begins. Review medication adjustments, including NSAIDs and supplements that affect platelets. Finally, discuss realistic markers of progress, such as improved morning stiffness, longer walking tolerance, or objective strength gains, rather than relying only on pain at rest.
The decision between a steroid shot and PRP is not about which treatment is "stronger," but about matching the biology of your problem to a sensible plan. If the goal is short-term reduction of synovial inflammation, a corticosteroid may help you turn the corner. If the aim is to stimulate a stubborn tendon or pursue a biologic approach to joint symptoms, PRP could be worth discussing. A careful exam, imaging when needed, and a clear post-injection loading plan usually matter as much as the substance in the syringe.
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