When a Truck Cannot See You: Understanding Blind-Spot Crashes in St. Louis

A collision involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer can happen in seconds, but determining responsibility may take considerably longer. Large commercial trucks have substantial areas around the cab and trailer where nearby vehicles may be difficult for the driver to see. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recognizes blind spots as one of the major safety challenges associated with large trucks and buses.

For a person injured in St. Louis, the important question is not simply whether their vehicle was located in a truck's blind spot. Being in a blind spot does not automatically make the smaller vehicle responsible for the collision. Investigators need to examine what the truck driver did, what the other driver did, the traffic conditions, available visibility, and whether the commercial vehicle was operated safely.

That distinction matters because insurance companies may focus heavily on the position of the passenger vehicle immediately before impact. A complete investigation looks at the entire sequence of events instead of one photograph or one statement.