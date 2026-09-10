BurnBox vs Prolon: Which Fasting Kit Actually Works Better?

Fasting for days at a time used to be something monks did, or something you read about on biohacker forums. Now it's common among regular people as well, and two products are trying to make it easier. The BurnBox protocol guides you through a 3-day fasting period, while the Prolon protocol spans five days of eating small plant-based meals.
The decision to pick between the two brands majorly depends on whether you want a shorter fast that goes deeper (with a bit of help along the way) or a longer one. Let’s cover both products in detail below to help you make an informed decision.
A fasting kit doesn't burn fat for you. It only makes the fast bearable enough that you actually finish it. After about a day without calories from food, your body runs out of stored sugar and starts using fat instead. That produces ketones, which feed your brain and take some of the edge off your hunger.
Many people don’t know how doable fasting for a long stretch is if there's a plan behind it. One study followed 1,422 people through supervised fasts lasting 4 to 21 days, all on 200 to 250 calories a day. 93.2% of them said they felt no hunger at all, and fewer than 1% had any bad reaction. That structure is what both of these kits are really selling through different approaches.
BurnBox is a 3-day fasting kit. It comes in three small drinks for you to replace food across the day: an electrolyte booster, a fiber shake, and a bone broth. Each one is only 15 to 30 calories, so your body is still fasting. The drinks are just to help deal with hindrances that usually make people quit halfway through. You start with a short quiz on the BurnBox site, and the kit arrives with instructions for before, during, and after the fast.
Prolon is a 5-day plan with food that's designed to trick your body into thinking it's fasting. Each day has its own box, with soup, nut bars, olives, kale crackers, tea, and a glycerol drink. Day 1 gives you around 1,100 calories, then days 2 through 5 drop down to 700 or 800.
BurnBox offers three drinks, each formulated to fix one specific reason people give up on a fast.
Electrolyte Booster: This is a 15-calorie packet you mix into 16 ounces of water. It gives sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, and chloride. When you stop eating, you also stop getting minerals, and a lot of the headaches, cramps, and fatigue people blame on hunger are actually just electrolyte imbalances.
Fiber Shake: This is a 30-calorie shake made mostly from psyllium husk and flaxseed powder. Psyllium soaks up water and swells in your stomach, so it feels fuller than it really is. In a double-blind study, people taking psyllium reported 13% less hunger and ate 17% less than the group on a placebo. This keeps your stomach full without giving your body enough calories to break the fast.
Bone Broth (natural): This is a warm 30-calorie and 3 grams of protein drink made from chicken bone broth mixed with MCT oil powder. MCTs turn into ketones easily, and the broth also serves as the one moment in a fasting day that actually feels like you’re having a meal.
When you add all three drinks together for a full day, you're still under 100 calories. That's why the BurnBox protocol helps you get into deep fasting mode faster than a fasting mimicking diet ever could. The brand says most users lose 4 to 6 pounds per fast, which is realistic for three days.
Prolon basically says that you can get a lot of what fasting does for your body, without fully giving up food. There are five boxes, one for each day. Every day's box has everything you'll eat that day, and you cannot swap what’s in one day’s box for another because the order keeps your body in fasting mode throughout the protocol. You also get the L-Drink, which is a fruit-flavored glycerol mix made specifically to protect your muscles on days 2 through 5.
The issue with the Prolon protocol is time and how strict it all is. Five days is a lot to carve out of a normal week, and because you're still eating something, your body stays closer to normal than it would on a near-zero-calorie fast. That’s good if you want a soft way into fasting, but it’s a limit if you want something deeper.
Even with just one kit, BurnBox is already cheaper per program, though the gap per day isn't huge since Prolon runs for five days while BurnBox runs for three. The difference is even clearer when you compare the bundles. Prolon's own trials used three cycles, so testing it the way they did runs over $500. A full year of BurnBox, done once a quarter, costs less than half that.
The two products offer different things in terms of convenience. BurnBox is lighter: just three packets, some water, and you’re done. Prolon doesn't ask you to fight your willpower over eating, because you're still doing it, and for some people that makes five easier days beat three harder ones.
Any multi-day fast, real or mimicked, can cause headaches, fatigue, dizziness, irritability, and constipation. These side effects are more pronounced the first time you try it. BurnBox's electrolytes and fiber are built to deal with exactly this, but no packet makes the symptoms disappear completely.
Neither program is meant for pregnant or breastfeeding women, anyone under 18, anyone with a history of disordered eating, or people with type 1 diabetes. If you take any medication, particularly for blood sugar or blood pressure, talk to your doctor before fasting in any form.
Prolon deserves credit for helping bring fasting-mimicking diets into the mainstream. If your priority is easing into the concept of fasting while still eating throughout the process, Prolon can be a reasonable option.
That said, when you compare the two side by side, BurnBox is the stronger choice for most people looking for a practical, effective, and sustainable fasting solution.
Here’s why:
It delivers the benefits in less time. BurnBox requires just three days instead of five. That may not sound like much on paper, but cutting the commitment by 40% makes it dramatically easier to fit into real life, whether you have work, family obligations, travel plans, or a busy schedule.
It stays true to what fasting is supposed to be. Rather than relying on specially designed meals to mimic fasting, BurnBox supports a near-zero-calorie fasting experience. For people seeking a more authentic fasting protocol, it offers a closer match to the real thing while helping make the process more manageable.
It is significantly more cost-effective. The reality is that fasting is not a one-time event. Most people see the best results when they repeat the process periodically. BurnBox's lower price point makes that far more realistic, allowing users to maintain a long-term fasting routine without spending hundreds of dollars every time.
It's easier to stick with. The best fasting program is not necessarily the one with the most research papers or the longest history - it's the one you'll actually complete and repeat. BurnBox lowers the barriers that often stop people from fasting: time, complexity, and cost.
Ultimately, both products can help people explore the benefits of fasting. But if your goal is to get a genuine fasting experience, spend less money, and minimize disruption to your life, BurnBox offers the better overall value.
Whichever option you choose, go in with realistic expectations. The first fast is usually the toughest; some water weight will naturally return afterward, and neither product is a substitute for healthy daily habits. Think of fasting as a tool that supports a healthy lifestyle - not a shortcut that replaces one. For most people, BurnBox is simply the more practical tool to keep using over the long run.
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