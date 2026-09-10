BurnBox vs Prolon: Which Fasting Kit Actually Works Better?

Fasting for days at a time used to be something monks did, or something you read about on biohacker forums. Now it's common among regular people as well, and two products are trying to make it easier. The BurnBox protocol guides you through a 3-day fasting period, while the Prolon protocol spans five days of eating small plant-based meals.

The decision to pick between the two brands majorly depends on whether you want a shorter fast that goes deeper (with a bit of help along the way) or a longer one. Let’s cover both products in detail below to help you make an informed decision.