Divorce in Lincolnton: The Legal Decisions That Can Shape Your Next Chapter

North Carolina generally requires spouses to live separate and apart for at least one year before an absolute divorce can be granted. At least one spouse must also have been a resident of North Carolina for at least six months before the divorce action is filed. Meeting these requirements is an important first step in determining whether a divorce can proceed.

Obtaining an absolute divorce does not automatically resolve every financial or parenting issue between spouses. Property division, alimony, custody, and child support can involve separate legal questions. A spouse should understand which matters have already been resolved and which rights may still need to be addressed before signing a final agreement.