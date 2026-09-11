How to Choose the Best Mattress for Lower Back Pain

Mattress shopping gets confusing quickly. Terms such as orthopedic, luxury, premium support, and cloud-like comfort sound impressive, but they do not tell you whether a mattress suits your body.

Start with what happens when you sleep.

If your hips sink significantly lower than the rest of your body, the mattress may not be providing enough support. On the other hand, an extremely firm surface can create uncomfortable pressure around the shoulders and hips.

Research and expert guidance generally point toward a balance between support and cushioning. Medium-firm mattresses often work well for people with back discomfort, although sleep position and body type can change what feels appropriate.