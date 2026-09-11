How to Protect Your Assets and Rights During a Divorce

Cabarrus County's family court docket has a steady flow of divorce filings, and a large portion of them involve disputes over property division, spousal support, or both. Concord's growth over the past two decades has brought higher property values, more dual-income households, and more complicated financial situations into these cases. That complexity shows up in the courtroom.

If you're going through a divorce, or expect to be, the decisions you make now about finances, property, and documentation will affect the outcome. Concord divorce lawyers handle these cases regularly and can advise you on what to prioritize, but there are steps you should be taking on your own before that first meeting.