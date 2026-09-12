Expungement After a Criminal Conviction: Why the Word Rarely Means What People Assume

The need for record-clearing relief is substantial. The CSG Justice Center estimates that about 70 million U.S. adults have a criminal record. Yet few eligible people successfully obtain record clearance since the process can involve complicated requirements, legal fees, and administrative barriers.

A study of California's record-clearing process found similarly strong results. UC Berkeley researchers tracked people who had their records cleared through the East Bay Community Law Center's Clean Slate Clinic. They found that participants' earnings grew by about one-third within three years of receiving relief, and employment rates rose from roughly 75% to 80-85%. Employment chances, housing opportunities, professional standards, licensing, and other facilities can be compromised when an individual is convicted of a crime.

California residents convicted of a crime may turn to a Hanford criminal defense lawyer to ask whether expungement of their crimes is possible. The lawyer will first check the facts of the case before providing legal advice.

An expungement is a way to reduce the harmful effect of a conviction, but keep in mind that the term does not carry the same meaning throughout America.

Let's look at who might be eligible for an expungement following a criminal conviction and the reason why the criminal history may persist despite undergoing the process.