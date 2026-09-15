The Hidden Costs of a Fort Wayne Rear-End Crash

A rear-end collision can happen in only a few seconds, yet the consequences may continue for months. One moment, traffic is moving normally; the next, a driver is dealing with vehicle damage, pain, medical appointments, missed work, and an insurance claim. Even a collision that appears minor at the scene can become more complicated when injuries develop later or the drivers disagree about what happened.

For someone searching for a Fort Wayne Rear End Accident Lawyer, the important issue is not simply who hit whom. Indiana follows an at-fault system for car accident claims, meaning responsibility must be established before an injured person can pursue compensation from another driver's liability coverage. Although the rear driver is often presumed to have caused a collision, the circumstances can be more complicated than that assumption suggests.