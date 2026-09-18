Beyond Ozempic: What Tirzepatide-Based Options Actually Cost

Eli Lilly sells tirzepatide under two major brand names in the United States. Mounjaro is FDA-approved for people with type 2 diabetes, while Zepbound is approved for chronic weight management in eligible patients and has additional approved uses.

That distinction matters financially. A patient cannot assume that insurance coverage for one brand means coverage for the other. A health plan might cover Mounjaro for someone who meets its diabetes criteria while excluding Zepbound from its obesity-drug benefit.

This is where discussions about tirzepatide cost can become misleading. Two people taking the same active ingredient could have dramatically different monthly expenses because their diagnoses, insurance benefits, and prescriptions differ.

For someone paying cash, Mounjaro currently has a list price of $1,112.16 for a 28-day supply. LillyDirect also advertises Mounjaro self-pay pricing starting at $499 per month, subject to terms.