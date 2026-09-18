Dog Wellness at Home: What Your Pup's Bowl, Coat, and Stool Are Telling You

Of the six, digestion can be one of the most visible places to notice change. Stool quality can change quickly, which makes it one of the more visible signals available to dog parents.

Cornell University's Riney Canine Health Center lists dietary indiscretion, switching to a new food too quickly, a stressful event such as a veterinary visit or a stay at boarding, and internal parasites among the transient causes of diarrhea in dogs. Several of these causes can be connected to recent changes in a dog's food, environment, or routine, which makes them easier to investigate once you know what to look for.

Food transitions deserve particular patience. If loose stool follows a switch to a new diet, Cornell's guidance is to return to the original food until stools firm up, then restart the change more gradually, spreading it across a week or two rather than the common three-day ramp, so the digestive tract has more time to adjust.

Beyond what goes in the bowl at mealtimes, some dog parents look at fiber, prebiotic, and probiotic options aimed at supporting healthy digestion in dogs, generally introduced during a settled stretch rather than a chaotic one, so it stays clear what is doing what. Anything new is worth running past your veterinarian first, particularly for pups already on medication or managing an existing condition.

Keep fresh water available at all times, and note what you see rather than trusting yourself to remember it. Consistency matters more than precision here.