How Red Light Therapy Can Support Post-Workout Recovery

After a challenging workout, your muscles need time to recover. Red light therapy is being studied as a way to support some of the processes involved in this recovery.
Helps support cellular activity: red light therapy can be absorbed by components of the mitochondria, the energy-producing parts of our cells. This may influence how cells produce and use energy, which is one reason researchers are interested in its potential role in muscle recovery.
May reduce muscle soreness: if you’ve ever felt sore a day or two after a hard workout, you’ve experienced delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS). Research suggests photobiomodulation therapy may help ease this soreness during the days following exercise.
May help you regain muscle strength: soreness can make muscles feel weaker and make everyday movement or your next workout more difficult. Research has found that photobiomodulation therapy may help improve muscle strength during the early recovery period.
May help manage exercise-related stress: strenuous exercise can temporarily increase oxidative stress in muscle tissue. Studies have found that photobiomodulation may influence some of the body’s antioxidant responses following exercise, although the evidence is still developing.
After a challenging or unfamiliar workout, your muscles go through a normal period of stress and recovery. You may feel fine immediately afterward, but soreness can develop later, usually beginning within 12-24 hours and becoming more noticeable over the next couple of days. During this time, your muscles may feel sore, stiff, tender, or temporarily weaker. These effects are more common after exercises your body is not used to, especially movements where a muscle lengthens while working, such as lowering a weight. Your body then begins repairing and adapting to the demands of the workout. This recovery process helps your muscles become better prepared for similar activity in the future. As recovery continues, soreness and stiffness gradually settle, and muscle function returns.
Red light therapy is a form of photobiomodulation, a non-invasive way that uses low-intensity red light to interact with cells and tissues. Red light therapy is now being studied for a range of uses, including skin health, pain, tissue repair, and muscle recovery. However, the effects can vary depending on factors such as wavelength, dose, time, and the area being treated.
When red light reaches the skin, some of it is absorbed by molecules inside cells, including components of the mitochondria—the parts of cells that produce energy. This interaction can influence mitochondrial activity and ATP production, which provides energy for normal cellular function. Red light can also trigger signals involved in processes such as cell activity, repair, and inflammation.
After a tough workout, your muscles need time to recover and repair. Red light therapy may support some of the processes involved in muscle recovery, including cellular activity and the body’s natural response to exercise-related stress. It may also increase the production of ATP, the main source of energy for cellular processes. By supporting these natural processes, red light therapy may help reduce muscle soreness, restore strength, and support recovery after exercise. Some studies have also found lower levels of markers linked to muscle damage following using. Together, these effects make red light therapy a promising option for supporting post-workout muscle recovery.
For exercise recovery, red light therapy protocols can vary depending on the device, muscle group, and treatment settings. After exercising, position the light over the muscles you trained and aim to cover the targeted area as evenly as possible. Follow the recommended distance, session time, and intensity settings for your specific device rather than trying to match protocols used in individual studies. Consistent use can also help make red light therapy a practical part of a regular post-workout recovery routine.
A curved red light therapy device may be useful for exercise recovery because its shape can follow the body’s natural contours, helping deliver light across a larger area of the targeted muscle. This can be especially practical when treating large muscle groups, such as the thighs, hamstrings, calves, or back. Covering a broader area may make it easier to treat the muscles involved in a workout without repeatedly repositioning the device. Scientific recommendations emphasize treating as much of the exercised muscle area as possible. Studies have also investigated multi-diode and flexible LED devices for muscle recovery, making curved design a practical option for targeting larger or contoured areas.
Red light therapy fits into workout recovery as an additional step alongside the body’s natural recovery process. After exercise, it can be directed toward the muscles that were worked, while rest, sleep, hydration, and nutrition support the body’s recovery. It can also be incorporated into a routine that includes appropriate stretching, mobility work, and gradual return to training. Together, these approaches address different aspects of recovery, from muscle soreness and fatigue to restoring normal function between workouts. Red light therapy is therefore best viewed as one component of a broader recovery routine, rather than a standalone approach.
The effects of red light therapy on exercise recovery may appear within the first few days after a workout. Studies have reported improvements in muscle strength within 24-48 hours, while reductions in muscle soreness have been observed around 72-96 hours after exercise. This means some people may notice changes relatively soon, particularly when the goal is to support recovery after a demanding workout. However, the response is not necessarily the same for everyone, as results can be influenced by factors such as frequency, dose, wavelength, and the type of device used.
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