How Red Light Therapy Can Support Post-Workout Recovery

Red light therapy is a form of photobiomodulation, a non-invasive way that uses low-intensity red light to interact with cells and tissues. Red light therapy is now being studied for a range of uses, including skin health, pain, tissue repair, and muscle recovery. However, the effects can vary depending on factors such as wavelength, dose, time, and the area being treated.

When red light reaches the skin, some of it is absorbed by molecules inside cells, including components of the mitochondria—the parts of cells that produce energy. This interaction can influence mitochondrial activity and ATP production, which provides energy for normal cellular function. Red light can also trigger signals involved in processes such as cell activity, repair, and inflammation.