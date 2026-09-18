When a Rear-End Collision Becomes a Serious Legal Matter in Fort Wayne

The rear driver is frequently considered responsible because Indiana law requires motorists to maintain enough distance to stop safely and prohibits following another vehicle too closely. However, the fact that one vehicle struck another from behind does not eliminate the need to investigate the circumstances surrounding the impact.

For example, the lead driver may have stopped unexpectedly in circumstances that require further investigation. A third vehicle may have struck the rear car and pushed it forward. A defective component may have contributed to the collision, or an unsafe roadway condition may have affected what happened. Liability should therefore be based on evidence rather than a quick assumption about which vehicle made contact first.