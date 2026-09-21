Peptide Therapy in Bangkok: What "Physician-Prescribed" Actually Means

Search for peptide therapy in Bangkok and you will find two different worlds. In one, a physician takes your history, orders blood work and writes a prescription. In the other, a chat window promises a vial by tomorrow. The molecules can carry the same name. Nothing else is the same. The people who write to us about peptides are rarely short of money or of options. They are short of someone willing to tell them no. Here is what "physician-prescribed" means in practice at our house, so you can tell the two worlds apart before you pay for either.
Every medicine and peptide named in this article is dispensed only after a medical consultation at Healthi Life and on a physician's prescription. They are named here for clarity, not offered for supply.
Peptides are short chains of amino acids that act as signals in the body. Two things matter far more than any product name.
The first is regulatory status. Semaglutide and tirzepatide are approved medicines with a full dossier behind them, prescribed inside a monitored metabolic program. Newer molecules, retatrutide among them, are still completing that process. And a large share of what is sold online as a peptide has never entered it at all. A physician should be able to tell you, without hesitating, which of those three categories the molecule in front of you belongs to, and what that changes about your monitoring. If the answer is a brochure, you have your answer.
The second is that none of it is a supplement. Each molecule has indications, contraindications, interactions and a dosing logic that depends on your biology, your current medication and your blood work. A growth hormone secretagogue stimulates your own growth hormone release and calls for hormonal monitoring, which is not something a forum dose can provide. That is why, in a properly run house, none of them is dispensed without a physician's assessment and a prescription. At Healthi Life, each of them is dispensed only after a medical consultation and on a physician's prescription.
Thailand has a mature medical system, a deep pool of internationally trained physicians, and a habit of publishing prices that visitors from Europe and the United States rarely find at home. The city offers every setting, from hospital wellness wings to private longevity houses where one small team follows the same person over months. What it does not offer, legally, is prescription medicine without a physician. An operator who suggests otherwise is telling you which rules it has decided to skip, and that list is never one line long.
At Healthi Life, a peptide or GLP-1 program follows the same sequence for everyone:
Consultation first. A physician reviews your history, your current medication, your goals, and the reasons a peptide may or may not suit you at all. Not every honest answer is yes.
Baseline biomarkers. Blood work establishes where you start: metabolic markers, hormones, inflammation, kidney and liver function, and the specific markers the molecule under discussion can move. Our check-up tiers measure from 60 up to 300 biomarkers across six medical pillars, depending on the tier, and a peptide program uses the subset that governs the decision.
Prescription and dispensing. If the physician decides a peptide is appropriate, it is prescribed and dispensed under that prescription, with the product source documented and the dose set for your biology rather than copied from a protocol found online.
Follow-up within 30 to 90 days, then at each quarterly review. Markers are rechecked, side effects reviewed, and the dose adjusted, continued or stopped. The direction of travel tells us more than any single result.
A stopping point. Every program begins with an agreed moment at which it ends or is reassessed. Open-ended use is not a plan, it is a subscription.
Pricing belongs inside that sequence. Ours is published: the Foundation check-up that establishes a baseline is ฿10,500, all-inclusive of the physician consultation and the laboratory work.
Is this molecule an approved medicine or a research compound, and what does that change for me?
Is a physician consultation required before anything is prescribed, and is that physician's Thai Medical Council license number published?
Where does the product come from, and is the source documented?
Which biomarkers are measured before, and which are rechecked during the program?
What are the contraindications in my case specifically?
What would make you stop?
Is the price published, and does it include the consultations and the laboratory work?
An operator that answers these in writing is practicing medicine. One that answers with a price and a delivery time is running retail.
Peptides offered online, by messaging app, or at a front desk without a consultation
Promised results, before-and-after percentages, or the words "one hundred percent"
No blood work before the first dose
No physician name, no license number, no follow-up schedule
Pressure to buy several cycles at once
A well-run program is undramatic. You know your baseline, you know what the molecule is expected to change, and you can see on your own results whether it is doing so. Decisions come from numbers, made with a physician, on a schedule. Nothing about it is exciting, and that is the point. It is also the standard worth holding any Bangkok program to, including ours.
If you are considering a program, begin with the consultation and the baseline rather than the product. Healthi Life's physician-led peptide program publishes how consultations, blood work and follow-up are structured, which is enough to measure it against the questions above before you book anything.
This article is general information and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Results vary between individuals.
Vincent Caradec is Co-Founder of Healthi Life, the Urban Longevity House in Ekkamai, Bangkok: a doctor-led, protocol-driven longevity and regenerative medicine house whose physicians are licensed by the Thai Medical Council. Healthi Life was named 2025 Regenerative Clinic of the Year in Asia-Pacific at the GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Awards.
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