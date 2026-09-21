Peptide Therapy in Bangkok: What "Physician-Prescribed" Actually Means

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that act as signals in the body. Two things matter far more than any product name.

The first is regulatory status. Semaglutide and tirzepatide are approved medicines with a full dossier behind them, prescribed inside a monitored metabolic program. Newer molecules, retatrutide among them, are still completing that process. And a large share of what is sold online as a peptide has never entered it at all. A physician should be able to tell you, without hesitating, which of those three categories the molecule in front of you belongs to, and what that changes about your monitoring. If the answer is a brochure, you have your answer.

The second is that none of it is a supplement. Each molecule has indications, contraindications, interactions and a dosing logic that depends on your biology, your current medication and your blood work. A growth hormone secretagogue stimulates your own growth hormone release and calls for hormonal monitoring, which is not something a forum dose can provide. That is why, in a properly run house, none of them is dispensed without a physician's assessment and a prescription. At Healthi Life, each of them is dispensed only after a medical consultation and on a physician's prescription.