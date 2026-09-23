Common Types of Truck Accident Cases

Compared to regular traffic accidents, incidents involving trucks are much more complicated. Besides resulting in severe injuries due to its massive size, the legal claims surrounding it are more difficult to deal with. This is especially true when the circumstances of the crash are not immediately clear.

The National Safety Council counted 5,218 large trucks involved in fatal crashes in 2024 and a separate 120,724 involved in crashes resulting in serious injuries. Those are two different tallies rather than one nested inside the other. In those fatal crashes, 5,340 people died, and 70 percent of them were riding in another vehicle.

That imbalance is most of the reason a truck case does not resolve the way a car case does. Also, the type of truck case that happens drives almost everything that follows.