Common Types of Truck Accident Cases

Compared to regular traffic accidents, incidents involving trucks are much more complicated. Besides resulting in severe injuries due to its massive size, the legal claims surrounding it are more difficult to deal with. This is especially true when the circumstances of the crash are not immediately clear.
The National Safety Council counted 5,218 large trucks involved in fatal crashes in 2024 and a separate 120,724 involved in crashes resulting in serious injuries. Those are two different tallies rather than one nested inside the other. In those fatal crashes, 5,340 people died, and 70 percent of them were riding in another vehicle.
That imbalance is most of the reason a truck case does not resolve the way a car case does. Also, the type of truck case that happens drives almost everything that follows.
A truck that is overloaded, loaded unevenly, or carrying freight nobody strapped down properly handles differently than one loaded to standard requirements. Having a longer stopping distance or higher rollover risk through a curve are factors that could create problems for trucks on the road.
A load that shifts mid-corner can pull a trailer sideways even when the driver does nothing wrong at all. These files tend to grow a defendant, because the shipper or logistics outfit that packed the trailer is frequently a different company from the carrier that employed the person driving it.
Driver conduct is the larger bucket and covers a wide spread of behavior. According to Beaver County truck accident lawyer Sherri R. Hurst, a large commercial truck can be involved in an accident for many reasons, including overloading, improperly secured loads, inexperienced or fatigued drivers, and drivers operating under the influence. The same short list turns up in truck litigation nationally.
Fatigue cases become a fight over logged hours almost immediately. Federal rules cap how long a commercial driver can stay behind the wheel without rest, and electronic logging devices record the answer whether the carrier finds it convenient or not. Whether those caps were respected tends to become the center of the case the moment anybody files.
Brake failure, tire blowouts, and coupling defects between tractor and trailer can put a truck into a crash while the driver does everything correctly. That moves the target.
A parts manufacturer or a maintenance contractor can end up carrying more of the blame than the person who was steering. The question underneath becomes whether a component failed from neglected maintenance, a manufacturing defect or a design that was never adequate, and answering it takes a physical inspection of the vehicle and its service records before the truck gets repaired and sent back out on a route.
Pileups are the most contested category, because somebody has to rebuild the order of impacts out of wreckage that has already settled into one pile.
Truck accident cases get worked through by Greg Bentley and the team at Bentley & More out of Newport Beach, and the firm’s own breakdown lists what usually has to be pulled. They look into witness statements, vehicle black-box data, cell phone records, the trucking company’s internal records, and police reports.
Comparative negligence then complicates the arithmetic, since more than one driver’s conduct can be found to have contributed to the outcome. How those percentages get divided changes what any single claimant walks away with, and in a five-vehicle chain nobody at the scene has any idea yet how the split will land.
A passenger vehicle that strikes the back or the side of a trailer can slide partway underneath it, which is why this small category produces some of the worst injuries in the field. Rear underride guards are required on most trailers and semitrailers, though straight trucks are exempt, so a rear case can turn on whether a guard was required at all, whether it was fitted, and whether it was still sound.
Side guards are not required. This means a side underride case runs on a different set of questions entirely. Still, both carry the ordinary arguments about following distance and speed on top of everything else.
What connects all of it is that the category determines what evidence matters and who ends up on the caption. A cargo case sends investigators to loading records. A fatigue case sends them to hours-of-service logs. An equipment case sends them to maintenance files and a manufacturer’s design history. Working out which one a particular wreck actually is early tends to be the difference between evidence that gets preserved and evidence that was already gone by the time anybody thought to go looking.
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