Health and Wellness Resources

Atlanta Premises Liability Attorney: Understanding Your Legal Options After an Injury

How Georgia premises liability law protects invitees and holds property owners accountable for unsafe conditions
Gavel and wet floor sign.
Key hazards, evidence, and damages in Atlanta property injury cases—and how an attorney can pursue compensationphoto provided by contributor
4 min read

Accidents on another person’s property can result in serious injuries, unexpected medical expenses, lost income, and other challenges. In Atlanta, premises liability claims may arise when a person is injured because of an unsafe or dangerous condition on property. Georgia law generally requires property owners and occupiers to exercise ordinary care in keeping premises and approaches safe for people who are lawfully invited onto the property. An Atlanta Premises Liability Attorney can help an injured person understand the circumstances surrounding the accident, identify potentially responsible parties, gather supporting evidence, and pursue compensation when the legal requirements for a claim are met.

Understanding Georgia Premises Liability Law

Injuries brought on by hazardous conditions on someone else's property are covered by Georgia premises liability law. An owner or occupier who invites someone onto the property for a legitimate purpose is required by O.C.G.A. § 51-3-1 to take reasonable precautions to keep the premises and approaches safe. The obligations of the property owner may also be impacted by the injured person's legal status. Georgia law makes a distinction between trespassers, licensees, and invitees, and each group has distinct obligations. An attorney can investigate whether the owner or occupier may have neglected to address a dangerous condition, as well as how the injured person entered the property and why they were there.

Identifying Dangerous Property Conditions

Accidents involving premises liability may involve a wide range of risks. Wet floors, uneven walkways, broken stairs, insufficient lighting, faulty handrails, falling objects, and other hazardous situations are a few examples. Whether the property owner or occupier knew or should have known about the hazardous condition and neglected to take appropriate action to address it is frequently the crucial question. The relative knowledge of the property owner and the injured party about the hazard can be a factor in premises liability disputes, according to Georgia courts. To ascertain how the hazardous condition developed and whether it contributed to the accident, an Atlanta premises liability lawyer may look into maintenance records, inspection protocols, photos, surveillance footage, incident reports, and witness statements.

  • Unsafe elevators or escalators

  • Broken doors or windows

  • Inadequate warning signs

  • Exposed electrical hazards

  • Unsecured construction areas

Gathering Evidence to Support an Injury Claim

Evidence can be important when establishing what happened and who may be responsible for an injury. After an accident, an attorney may seek photographs of the dangerous condition, surveillance footage, incident reports, witness contact information, medical records, and other documentation connected with the event. Prompt investigation can be particularly important because conditions on the property may change or evidence may become unavailable. Medical documentation can also help establish the nature and extent of injuries and the treatment received. Depending on the circumstances, an attorney may examine property maintenance records or other information that could show whether the owner had notice of the condition. Thorough documentation can help clarify the circumstances surrounding a premises liability claim.

Pursuing Compensation for Property-Related Injuries

Depending on the situation and relevant Georgia law, a premises liability claim may involve a variety of losses. Medical costs, lost wages, ongoing treatment costs, and some non-economic losses are examples of potential damages. The specific facts of each case determine the amount and availability of damages. When assessing the losses related to an injury, a lawyer may examine bills, receipts, employment records, medical records, and other paperwork. Questions about the injured person's own knowledge or behavior may also be raised in Georgia premises liability cases.

How an Atlanta Premises Liability Attorney Can Help

An Atlanta premises liability lawyer can help with a number of aspects of an injury claim, including accident investigation, correspondence with security companies, and document preparation. The lawyer may look at evidence regarding the state of the property, identify potentially liable parties, and determine whether the situation warrants a premises liability lawsuit. Georgia's current law includes specific requirements regarding injuries caused by criminal activity by third parties, including foreseeability and known physical conditions on the property, if there is negligent security.

Therefore, an injured person may experience personal, financial, and physical challenges as a result of a premises liability accident. In some situations, especially when individuals are legally invited onto the property, Georgia law imposes obligations on property owners and occupiers. Examining the hazardous condition, notice of the hazard, the status of the injured person, and the accident's supporting documentation may be necessary to determine whether those obligations were violated. A Monge & Associates Injury And Accident Attorneys can assist in looking into these problems and outlining potential legal solutions. Anyone hurt on someone else's property should think about saving pertinent evidence and getting the right legal counsel right away.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a premises liability claim in Atlanta?

An injury allegedly brought on by a hazardous or unsafe situation on another person's property is typically the subject of a premises liability claim.

What accidents can lead to premises liability claims?

Slip-and-fall accidents, trip-and-fall incidents, injuries from defective walkways or stairs, falling objects, and some instances of careless security are common examples. 

Who may be responsible for a premises liability injury?

Depending on the situation, a property owner, tenant, manager, company, or another entity in charge of upkeep may be held accountable.

What evidence can support a premises liability case?

Documentation such as photos, videos, witness statements, incident reports, medical records, maintenance records, and more may be used to determine what transpired.

Should I speak with an attorney after a premises accident?

An attorney can explain how Georgia law might apply to your situation and what legal options might be available if you were hurt on someone else's property. 

Gavel and wet floor sign.
Top 7 Personal Injury Law Firms Serving North Fulton County

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Wellness
Resident™ Magazine
resident.com