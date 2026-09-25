Los Angeles Lemon Lawyer: What California Drivers Should Know When a Vehicle Won’t Stay Fixed

Not all the issues with the vehicle constitute that it's a lemon vehicle. Generally, the California Lemon Law applies to all vehicles, in almost all instances, if the defects are covered by a manufacturer's warranty, so that the vehicle cannot be used, is of little value, or is unsafe.

If the problem persists after several attempts to repair the device, the issue can become really considerable. If major vehicle systems, including engine, transmission, brakes, steering, electrical, or other important drivers' concerns, have defects, these could cause serious concerns for drivers.

In the right case, California Lemon Law will affect certain new vehicles and in some instances, other used vehicles that are still in the manufacturer's original warranty. When deciding if there is a claim there is a lot of information that needs to be considered including the specific circumstance in which the vehicle was used and its repair history.