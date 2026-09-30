Understanding the Cost of Clearing a Felony Record

In 2025, the Bureau of Justice Statistics reported that 3.77 million adults were under probation or parole supervision at the end of 2023, showing the large number of people who remain connected to the criminal justice system after conviction.

Having a felony conviction on your record can create challenges to your future and hinder your employment, housing, and other opportunities. But this is not an ultimate verdict. There are states where these criminal records may be expunged, sealed, or otherwise cleared. The requirements and costs, however, vary depending on the offense, the state, and the type of record. But how much does it cost to get a record expunged?

Let’s look at the potential costs of clearing a felony record and the factors that can affect the process.