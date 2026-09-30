Understanding the Cost of Clearing a Felony Record

In 2025, the Bureau of Justice Statistics reported that 3.77 million adults were under probation or parole supervision at the end of 2023, showing the large number of people who remain connected to the criminal justice system after conviction.
Having a felony conviction on your record can create challenges to your future and hinder your employment, housing, and other opportunities. But this is not an ultimate verdict. There are states where these criminal records may be expunged, sealed, or otherwise cleared. The requirements and costs, however, vary depending on the offense, the state, and the type of record. But how much does it cost to get a record expunged?
Let’s look at the potential costs of clearing a felony record and the factors that can affect the process.
Before cost even comes into the picture, eligibility does. Most states scale expungement eligibility to the severity of the original offense. Severity is usually defined by a felony classification system unique to that state.
North Carolina, for example, classifies felonies from Class A through Class I, with Class A covering the most serious offenses. A Class H felony falls toward the lower end of this classification system and may include certain property and drug offenses. Some lower-level, nonviolent felony convictions may qualify for expungement, depending on the specific offense, the person’s record, and other requirements under North Carolina law.
Higher classes, along with violent offenses and certain other categories, are typically excluded outright, no matter how much time has passed or how clean someone's record has been since.
That eligibility threshold matters more than people expect, because it means the honest first question isn't "What will this cost?" but "Is this conviction even eligible?" and that answer depends entirely on the classification system in the state where the case was filed.
Once eligibility is established, most states split the cost question into two categories: cases that never resulted in a conviction and cases that did.
Dismissed charges, acquittals, and cases where a grand jury declined to indict are frequently expungable at no cost at all, on the theory that someone who was never convicted shouldn't have to pay to clear something the state itself never proved.
Convictions and completed diversion programs are a different story. States that allow those records to be cleared generally attach a filing fee, capped by statute, paid to the clerk of the court where the case originated.
Even in states where the court fee itself is modest, a handful of related costs tend to show up before a record is actually clear:
Old, unpaid court debt from the original case can block a judge from signing an expungement order, even years later and even when the new filing fee has been paid in full.
Certified copies of court records, notary fees for supporting affidavits, and mailing costs for submitting documents to the right courthouse all add up.
Where a state requires a state-level records check or eligibility certification before the court will act, that step can add processing time even when it doesn't add its own separate fee.
Attorney's fees, where someone chooses to hire help, vary widely and are typically the largest cost in the entire process, though many jurisdictions don't require an attorney for a straightforward filing.
Most states that charge a conviction-based filing fee also allow petitioners to submit some form of sworn financial statement, often called an affidavit of indigency, asking the court to waive the fee entirely.
This isn't a workaround or a loophole. It's a built-in part of the process specifically because the point of expungement is to remove a barrier to housing and employment, and a filing fee that someone genuinely can't afford would defeat that purpose for exactly the people who often need it most.
Expungement cost isn't a single number, and it was never designed to be. It's the product of a state's felony classification system, how a specific case ended, and a filing fee set by that state's own statute, layered with whatever old court debt or documentation requirements happen to attach to that particular record.
Anyone trying to estimate what clearing their record will actually cost is better served checking their own state's current rules than assuming a number they found for a different state will transfer.
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