What Happens After You File a Police Report?

In looking at crime trends for the year 2025, the FBI reported that there were 1,119,768 violent offenses, with an offense rate of 327.6 per 100,000 people in the United States. Property crime went down by 12.4% as per the same time period. Burglary saw a 15.8% decrease, with larceny/theft and motor vehicle theft decreasing at rates of 9.8% and 22.7%, respectively.

There are still concerns about violent crime in many American communities, even though the FBI statistics show a decline in crime. Many people are rightly hesitant to report crimes since they often find it to be inconvenient and time-consuming.

Knowing how to file a police report can help a person set realistic expectations for how to process the report, what information must be provided, and how long the police report process will take.

Being able to realistically set expectations will prevent frustration when the process takes longer than anticipated or when a mistake is made.