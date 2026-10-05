Why Your Snoring Might Be More Serious Than You Think

Sometimes, people snore unknowingly when they go to bed, tired from a day’s work—and this is fine. Simple snores happen when the air can still consistently move in and out, even if the throat is narrowed. There’s nothing wrong with this; it's just an annoying sleeping habit for your partner, but once it turns into obstructive sleep apnea, then your health may be at risk.

Unlike regular snoring, where your throat just vibrates, the throat issues collapse fully and block the airway when sleep apnea happens. A chain of dangerous events takes place, starting with your breathing. Since airflow stops completely, then you also stop breathing. And when your oxygen level drops, your brain will notice this, thus triggering a panic signal, causing you to wake up either gasping or choking just to reopen the airway.

And it doesn’t stop there; this turns into a cycle, where you fall asleep again, relaxing the muscles, and then the airway gets blocked again. People who suffer from sleep apnea don’t even remember they woke up since these micro-awakenings only last a few seconds. But the downside is that it happens multiple times throughout their sleep, with the cycle going on from dozens to even hundreds of times.

Obviously, the body suffers because it cannot achieve the deep, restorative stages of sleep, which are much-needed for a fully functioning body.