Ivonne Michel on the Discipline That Changed More Than Her Body

Ivonne’s routine at the time was demanding before exercise even entered the picture.

She woke at 5:30 a.m. so she could arrive at work by 7:00 a.m. Her lunch break became time for university assignments. Work ended at 4:00 p.m., while classes started at 5:45 p.m. She also lived far enough away that her days often ended around 11:00 p.m.

Instead of waiting for life to become less busy, she created a routine that matched the life she already had.

Tuesdays were reserved for upper body. Thursdays focused on a full-body session. Both workouts lasted around 45 to 60 minutes, which gave her enough time to train before she went directly to class. Saturdays became her main legs and glutes day because university did not compete for the same hours.

She kept that structure for 12 consecutive months. During that year, she completed her degree without falling behind in a single class and saw a major physical change at the same time.

“Finding time to train was hard, but not impossible. I showed up whenever I could.”

The routine may look strict on paper, but its real value came through consistency. Ivonne did not need every day to revolve around the gym. She needed a plan she could repeat, even when work, study and travel time already demanded most of her attention.