Ivonne Michel on the Discipline That Changed More Than Her Body

Ivonne did not enter fitness with a perfect schedule, a sports background or people around her who already understood the lifestyle. She started in 2018 at 21, while she balanced a full-time job with university and long daily commutes. Her days often stretched well into the evening, yet she still found three places in the week where fitness could fit.
That decision eventually changed far more than her appearance. Discipline became part of how she approached work, goals and confidence, and the habits she built during that period later carried into competition, business and the Ivonnefit brand.
“Once I got through that, I understood everything else was possible.”
Ivonne’s routine at the time was demanding before exercise even entered the picture.
She woke at 5:30 a.m. so she could arrive at work by 7:00 a.m. Her lunch break became time for university assignments. Work ended at 4:00 p.m., while classes started at 5:45 p.m. She also lived far enough away that her days often ended around 11:00 p.m.
Instead of waiting for life to become less busy, she created a routine that matched the life she already had.
Tuesdays were reserved for upper body. Thursdays focused on a full-body session. Both workouts lasted around 45 to 60 minutes, which gave her enough time to train before she went directly to class. Saturdays became her main legs and glutes day because university did not compete for the same hours.
She kept that structure for 12 consecutive months. During that year, she completed her degree without falling behind in a single class and saw a major physical change at the same time.
“Finding time to train was hard, but not impossible. I showed up whenever I could.”
The routine may look strict on paper, but its real value came through consistency. Ivonne did not need every day to revolve around the gym. She needed a plan she could repeat, even when work, study and travel time already demanded most of her attention.
The physical change was clear, but the numbers tell a more interesting story than weight loss alone.
Ivonnefit weighed around 69 kilograms, or 152 pounds, when she started. She wore a size 10 in pants and a size large. Today, she remains close to the same body weight at around 68 kilograms, or 150 pounds, yet she wears a size 5 and a size small.
The difference came through body recomposition, not a dramatic drop on the scale.
That experience also changed the way she thought about progress. It showed her that one number could never tell the full story and that results should not be measured against another person’s body, timeline or routine.
“Don’t compare your journey to anyone else’s because every process is individual, and improvement is always in your own hands.”
Her own progress also pushed her to learn more. Ivonne did not want to answer questions about fitness based only on personal experience, so she completed certifications in personal training, biomechanics, female-specific training, functional training and sports supplementation.
For her, discipline eventually became tied to knowledge. The goal was no longer to copy a routine or chase a certain look. It became more important to understand why a method worked and who it worked for.
“What works for you doesn’t work for everyone. Get real knowledge instead of guessing.”
The discipline Ivonne built during those first difficult years later became the foundation for much larger goals.
After about two years in the sport, she competed at Mr. Olympia Amateur South America, where she placed among leading athletes across Central and South America. She later earned top-two and top-three placements while she stood beside women who had spent 10 to 15 years in the sport.
There were moments when that level of experience around her affected her confidence.
“There were moments I felt insecure, standing next to women with so much more experience than me, but I tried not to let myself think about it. Once I realized I was actually at their level, I felt a lot more confident.”
That confidence did not appear before the work. It came after years of keeping commitments, learning more about the body and proving to herself that difficult goals could still fit into a demanding life.
Today, that same approach sits behind her activewear brand, her own gym and the wider Ivonnefit platform. She wants the name to become associated with credible fitness and nutrition knowledge rather than shortcuts.
Fitness may have started because Ivonne no longer felt comfortable in her own skin, but the bigger result became a lifestyle built around discipline and personal standards.
“Training has shaped my mindset. It’s what’s helped me stay disciplined with my goals and everything I set out to do.”
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