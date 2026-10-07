Planning an Alcohol-Free City Break: Five Top Tips

A city break can be the perfect opportunity to explore somewhere new, enjoy good food and take a break from everyday responsibilities. However, if you are choosing to avoid alcohol, you may wonder whether travelling will feel different, particularly if your idea of a holiday has traditionally involved pubs, bars or late nights.

More of us are enjoying sober adventures these days, whether it be through choice or through having to give up via alcohol rehab in Birmingham, London, New York or any other city, but whatever the reason, the travel can certainly be that much better.

An alcohol-free city break can be just as enjoyable, and may even give you more time and energy to experience your destination. With a little planning, you can create a trip centred around sightseeing, relaxation, food, culture and memorable experiences. Here are five tips to help.