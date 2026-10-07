Planning an Alcohol-Free City Break: Five Top Tips

A city break can be the perfect opportunity to explore somewhere new, enjoy good food and take a break from everyday responsibilities. However, if you are choosing to avoid alcohol, you may wonder whether travelling will feel different, particularly if your idea of a holiday has traditionally involved pubs, bars or late nights.
More of us are enjoying sober adventures these days, whether it be through choice or through having to give up via alcohol rehab in Birmingham, London, New York or any other city, but whatever the reason, the travel can certainly be that much better.
An alcohol-free city break can be just as enjoyable, and may even give you more time and energy to experience your destination. With a little planning, you can create a trip centred around sightseeing, relaxation, food, culture and memorable experiences. Here are five tips to help.
When selecting your destination, look beyond its nightlife. Consider what else the city has to offer and make a shortlist of activities that genuinely interest you.
Museums and galleries, historic buildings, parks, markets, theatres, walking tours and architectural sights can all provide things to see and do throughout the day. Cities with good public transport can also make it easier to explore different neighbourhoods without needing to rely on nightlife for entertainment.
Think about the type of experience you want from your break. A food-focused trip, cultural weekend or outdoor adventure can give your holiday a clear purpose from the beginning.
Having an idea of what you want to do can make an alcohol-free trip feel easier, particularly if you are used to filling evenings with drinks.
Before travelling, choose a few activities for each day and check whether you need to book anything in advance. You could start with breakfast at a local café, visit a museum in the morning, explore a neighbourhood in the afternoon and finish with dinner somewhere you have been looking forward to trying.
However, avoid creating a schedule that is too rigid. Leaving time to wander, relax in a park or simply sit in a café can make the trip feel more like a break rather than another busy timetable.
Food can be one of the highlights of a city break, and avoiding alcohol does not mean missing out.
Research restaurants, cafés and alcohol-free bars or venues before you go. Many places now offer interesting alternatives to traditional alcoholic drinks, including mocktails, speciality coffees, teas and alcohol-free beers and wines.
Checking menus beforehand can also make dining out feel more comfortable. If you are worried about being pressured to drink, knowing where you can easily order something alcohol-free can give you greater confidence.
Evenings can sometimes be the most challenging part of an alcohol-free holiday, especially if you have previously associated travel with drinking.
Rather than leaving your evenings unplanned, consider alternatives that appeal to you. Book a theatre performance, see live music, take an evening walking tour, visit a cinema or enjoy a leisurely meal.
You could also make your accommodation part of your relaxation routine. Bring a book, download a film, have a bath or enjoy a hot drink while planning the following day's adventures.
Travelling can be exciting, but it can also involve tiredness, stress and unexpected situations. If you are avoiding alcohol as part of recovery, these moments may occasionally bring cravings or uncomfortable feelings.
Think ahead about what you can do if you feel tempted to drink. You might contact someone you trust, leave an environment where alcohol is central, go for a walk or focus on another activity. If you are travelling with friends, let them know about your decision so they can support you.
An alcohol-free city break does not have to mean giving something up. It can be an opportunity to experience a destination with greater clarity and discover new ways to enjoy travelling.
By choosing activities you enjoy, planning enjoyable evenings and giving yourself plenty of flexibility, you can create a city break filled with experiences rather than centred around alcohol.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.