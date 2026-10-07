What to Do After a Car Accident in Scottsdale

The first priority after a collision should always be safety. If the accident occurs in an area where vehicles are still moving, drivers and passengers should be aware of additional traffic and potential hazards. If it is safe to do so, vehicles can be moved away from active traffic lanes.

Everyone involved should be checked for injuries. Some injuries may be immediately noticeable, while others can take hours or days to become apparent. Symptoms such as headaches, neck pain, back pain, dizziness, or unusual soreness should not be ignored after a collision.

Emergency medical assistance should be requested when someone appears seriously injured or requires immediate care. Even when injuries initially seem minor, seeking appropriate medical attention can help identify problems and create a medical record of the treatment received.