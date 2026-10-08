Best Lap Band Removal Surgeons Near Westminster Colorado: 4 That Take Self-Pay Patients

Getting a Lap-Band removed shouldn't feel like a guessing game. One Denver-area practice posts a $5,400 self-pay price for removal, while a large hospital-based center lists $1,786.20 for band removal and says that figure is only a portion of the cost. No wonder the numbers are confusing.

This guide covers four bariatric programs within about 25 miles of Westminster that list band removal or revision surgery and take self-pay patients. For each one, it sets out what the program itself publishes about its price, its surgeons and its accreditation, so you can check the details with the program directly.

Use this guide to compare real totals, ask sharper questions, and walk into your consult prepared.

Information here is for education, not personal medical advice.