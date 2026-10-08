What to Ask an Austin Property Injury Attorney After an Accident

The business name on the building may not identify the party responsible for the accident location. Property ownership and control can be divided among owners, commercial tenants, management companies, contractors, and maintenance providers.

Texas courts recognize that premises liability can extend to a party that assumed control and responsibility for a property even without owning or physically occupying it. A right to control may also arise through a contract or through the parties' conduct.

An attorney may therefore ask where the accident happened and who was responsible for that particular space. Lease agreements, maintenance contracts, property-management agreements, and work orders can help answer that question.