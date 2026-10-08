What to Ask an Austin Property Injury Attorney After an Accident

An accident at a store, apartment complex, office building, parking area, hotel, or other property can leave an injured visitor unsure where to begin. Medical treatment may demand immediate attention, while photographs, surveillance footage, maintenance records, and witness information can become harder to obtain as time passes.
Knowing what to ask during an initial legal consultation can help clarify the issues that may shape a property injury claim. When you speak with an Austin property injury attorney, useful questions can address who controlled the accident location, what evidence needs to be preserved, how the dangerous condition can be proven, which insurance may apply, and what deadlines could affect the case.
The business name on the building may not identify the party responsible for the accident location. Property ownership and control can be divided among owners, commercial tenants, management companies, contractors, and maintenance providers.
Texas courts recognize that premises liability can extend to a party that assumed control and responsibility for a property even without owning or physically occupying it. A right to control may also arise through a contract or through the parties' conduct.
An attorney may therefore ask where the accident happened and who was responsible for that particular space. Lease agreements, maintenance contracts, property-management agreements, and work orders can help answer that question.
Some of the most useful evidence in a property case may exist for only a short period. Surveillance systems can overwrite video, temporary hazards can be removed, and damaged surfaces may be repaired.
Ask what needs to be documented or preserved before the condition changes. Depending on the accident, that can include:
Surveillance or security footage
Photographs and video of the exact location
Incident reports
Witness contact information
Maintenance and cleaning records
Repair requests and work orders
Employee communications concerning the condition
Measurements of stairs, holes, elevation changes, or walking surfaces
A preservation request can be particularly useful when a business possesses evidence that the injured person cannot obtain independently.
One of the central questions in many Texas premises liability cases is what the defendant knew about the unsafe condition.
For an invitee claim, Texas courts generally require evidence that the defendant had actual or constructive knowledge of the dangerous condition. Actual knowledge concerns awareness that the condition existed at the relevant time. Constructive knowledge can be established when the condition existed long enough that a reasonable inspection would have discovered it.
An attorney may investigate complaints, inspection logs, prior repair requests, surveillance footage, employee testimony, or records showing when the hazard first appeared. Asking how knowledge can be established helps identify which evidence deserves the most attention.
Unsafe property conditions are sometimes connected to the work of another company. A cleaning contractor may handle floors, a maintenance business may repair equipment, or a construction contractor may create a temporary hazard.
The legal analysis can therefore extend beyond the property owner. Contracts and work records may help identify who created the condition, who had authority to correct it, and whether multiple parties had responsibilities involving the area.
Cases involving contractors injured while performing construction, repair, renovation, or similar work can also be subject to special provisions in Chapter 95 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code. That law imposes specific control and actual-knowledge requirements when it applies.
Clarifying whether special rules apply early can prevent the investigation from focusing on the wrong legal theory.
Proving that a dangerous condition existed is only part of a property injury case. The claimant must also document the harm caused by the accident.
Ask what records can help establish the medical and financial consequences. Emergency treatment records may show the first symptoms and diagnoses, while follow-up records can document continued pain, rehabilitation, surgery, or physical restrictions.
Financial documentation may include:
Medical bills
Prescription and therapy expenses
Wage and attendance records
Tax documents when income loss is disputed
Receipts for accident-related expenses
Physician work restrictions
Records supporting future treatment when medically recommended
Organizing these materials can help distinguish documented losses from amounts that have not been connected to the injury.
An insurance adjuster may contact an injured visitor soon after an accident. That communication does not necessarily identify every party or policy that could be relevant.
A property owner may have commercial liability coverage, while tenants, contractors, or other businesses may maintain separate policies. An attorney may investigate which insurer covers each potentially responsible party and whether contractual indemnity or additional-insured provisions affect how the claim is handled.
This is also a useful time to ask how communications with insurers will be managed, what documentation they have requested, and whether an early settlement offer accounts for the full course of treatment.
Texas generally provides a two-year limitations period for personal injury actions. However, asking only about that deadline can overlook earlier procedural requirements.
A claim involving government property is one example. Under the Texas Tort Claims Act, a governmental unit generally must receive notice within six months after the incident. That notice must reasonably describe the injury or damage, when and where the incident occurred, and what happened. The statute contains an actual-notice exception, and city charter provisions may impose their own requirements.
An attorney can identify whether the defendant is a private business, public entity, contractor, or another party whose involvement changes the timetable.
Understanding possible defenses can be as useful as identifying evidence that supports liability.
A property operator may argue that it did not know about the condition, that another company controlled the area, that the hazard appeared moments before the accident, or that the condition did not present an unreasonable risk. The defendant may also dispute whether the accident caused all of the claimed injuries.
Asking about weaknesses early allows the evidence to be evaluated before settlement negotiations begin. It can also reveal whether additional photographs, witness interviews, medical records, or expert analysis could address a disputed issue.
An initial consultation after a property accident is important. It helps you determine if a lawsuit is possible, identify those involved, gather evidence before it’s lost, understand insurance coverage, document injuries, and recognize key deadlines.
Focus on specific details about the property and the accident. Knowing who controlled the location, what they knew, what records exist, and how to document losses will guide your next steps.
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