A Family’s Future: Why Legal Awareness Matters

Several civil legal issues can greatly affect basic needs such as housing, healthcare, and financial stability. According to Legal Services Corporation, low-income Americans face a legal gap and receive little to no legal assistance for as much as 92% of their civil legal problems, forcing many people to “go it alone.”

Understanding basic everyday contracts, such as rental agreements or service purchases, can help people understand their rights and responsibilities and avoid future misunderstandings. As an example, imagine a parent becoming incapacitated, but without the appropriate planning documents on file, it may leave relatives uncertain about what financial or healthcare decisions they can make.

One way of preparing is through family planning. It often requires important legal documents to help manage property and healthcare decisions during major life events. The family may want to draw up formal wills, set up financial powers of attorney, and prepare advance healthcare directives so those documents can guide the family member’s preferences during major emergencies.