Why Pain After a Minor Charlotte Collision May Take Days to Appear

What can you make of pain you first notice several days after a collision? In a hypothetical Charlotte, North Carolina crash, a driver might initially focus on exchanging information and photographing vehicle damage, then record discomfort later that week. That sequence does not explain the physical reason for the pain. A useful starting point is to distinguish when something was first noticed from when it was first documented or reported, without treating those dates as proof of a cause.

Questions about minor collisions and delayed symptoms involve two separate issues: what explains the pain and what the available records establish. Calling a crash “minor” does not resolve either question, and the timing alone cannot identify an injury. In a discussion with an auto accident attorney at Rosensteel Fleishman, a dated account can keep the collision details separate from later observations and practical consequences. The focus here is how to build that account without filling gaps with assumptions.

Attorney Matthew Fleishman: "A useful timeline separates what you observed from what you cannot yet explain."

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