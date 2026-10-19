How the Brain Budgets - Researchers Map Spending Categories and Explain Consumers' Puzzling Decisions

Back in 1985, Nobel laureate Richard Thaler described how two couples, having received $300 in compensation for fish lost by an airline, spent $225 on the most expensive dinner of their lives. The money landed simultaneously in the "windfall income" account and the "food" account, which determined how it was spent. Subsequent experiments confirmed the scale of the phenomenon.

Gift cards tied to a specific retailer — such as Levi's or Whole Foods — create a "store-specific" spending goal and nudge buyers toward that store's most typical products, whereas general-purpose cards produce a broader spending mindset.

During the Great Recession, consumers switched to cheaper, lower-octane gasoline when prices rose, but the savings "stayed where they happened" and did not carry over to other categories such as milk or juice.

Categorical thinking can generate cognitive traps, including the sunk cost fallacy, where a person keeps investing in a losing asset simply because they have already "committed" to it.

Gifted money feels freer than earned money. Upon receiving an unexpected sum, people often mentally permit themselves a purchase they had long postponed. Yet not every sum labeled as a gift is equivalent to cash. A gift card, for example, restricts choice to a particular store, while bonus funds in online services may carry additional conditions. This is especially visible in online gambling: even no deposit bonuses at nodepositau.com, which require no account top-up to claim, frequently come with wagering requirements, withdrawal limits on winnings, and expiration dates. A person may mentally file such a bonus under "extra money," even though it cannot be used as freely as regular funds. This is precisely how mental accounting sometimes leads us to value money not by its actual availability, but by the label we have attached to it.