How to Unclog a Beri Crush Vape: Quick Fix Guide

If you're trying to figure out how to unclog a Beri Crush Vape, chances are your device suddenly feels harder to draw from, produces less vapor, or seems blocked even though it still has battery power and e-liquid left.

One moment, everything feels normal. Next, you take a puff and the airflow feels tight, almost like trying to drink a thick milkshake through a narrow straw. It can be frustrating, especially when you know the device should still have plenty of use left. The good news is that a clogged Beri Crush 50K vape does not always mean the device needs to be replaced. Condensation, e-liquid buildup, temperature changes, storage habits, and even the way you inhale can all contribute to restricted airflow.

Learning how to unclog a vape starts with identifying whether you are dealing with a simple airflow clog, a battery issue, or a more serious device problem.