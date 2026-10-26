Best Heating Pads for Cramps (2026)

Choosing a heating pad for cramps comes down partly to where you'll use it and how much you want to carry with you. Some days, you can settle onto the couch with a heating pad. On others, you have a commute, a full workday, or a bag to pack.
Heat can help ease period pain.[1] We've compared seven pads and patches, from disposable options that attach to clothing to reusable pads with adjustable heat.
Top Recommendation: Rael Extra Coverage Heating Patch leads the list for its portable, air-activated design, providing extended coverage and up to eight hours of steady warmth without plugs or batteries.[2]
We compared each product on five things:
Format and coverage: Size, power source, where the heat sits, and how the pad or patch stays in place.
Heat and controls: Temperature settings, heat duration, battery life, and shutoff timers. Battery life is separate from the recommended treatment time.
Materials and contact: Fabric, ingredients, fragrance, and skin-contact instructions.
Use and care: Wear limits, charging, washing, and disposal. Remove or switch off heat before sleeping.[1]
Value: The pack or device price, plus the cost per disposable patch.
We reviewed published specifications and instructions. Heat durations and temperatures are manufacturers' claims as of September 2026. A review of six small trials found that heat may ease period pain[2].
[1]MedlinePlus: Painful menstrual periods.
[2]Jo and Lee (2018): Heat therapy for primary dysmenorrhea.
[3]MedlinePlus: Painful menstrual periods.
[4]Jo and Lee (2018): Heat therapy for primary dysmenorrhea.
[5]Rael: Extra Coverage Heating Patch.
[6]Home Depot: PureRelief XL, model PEHPAD24-G.
[7]Target: Sunbeam King Size Heating Pad with Compact Storage.
[8]Walmart: Sunbeam GoHeat Cordless with standard charger.
[9]Target: ThermaCare Menstrual Heatwrap, four-count.
[10]Target: Midol Heat Vibes, three-count.
Rael's thin, flexible patch attaches over undergarments across the lower abdomen or back. Once exposed to air, it gradually warms without plugs, batteries, or microwaves, making it easy to use on the go.[1][2]
Format and coverage: Disposable patch for the lower abdomen or back; 2.9 × 6.7 inches.
Heat and controls: Up to eight hours of warmth; no adjustable temperature setting.
Materials and contact: Iron, activated charcoal, and other heat-generating ingredients, with rose, lemon, and jasmine oils. Attach to underwear or a clothing layer, not skin.
Use and care: Open when ready to use, discard afterward, and remove before sleeping. Do not microwave or reheat it.[3]
Value: $17.99 for the eight-count pack from Rael[4], about $2.25 per patch.
What to consider: This patch has one fixed heat level, so it isn't adjustable like an electric heating pad.
[1]Rael: Extra Coverage Heating Patch.
[2]Target: Rael Extra Coverage Heating Patch, five-count.
[3]Target: Rael Extra Coverage Heating Patch, five-count.
PureRelief XL is a rectangular fabric pad with a handheld controller. Its 12 × 24-inch surface covers a larger area than a small adhesive patch, with six settings to adjust the warmth.[1][2]
Format and coverage: Plug-in pad; 12 × 24 inches with a nine-foot cord.
Heat and controls: Six settings, with a published range of approximately 105–140°F and a two-hour automatic shutoff feature.[3]
[1]Rael: Extra Coverage Heating Patch.
[1]Target: Rael Extra Coverage Heating Patch, five-count.
[1]Target: Rael Extra Coverage Heating Patch, five-count.
[1]Rael: Extra Coverage Heating Patch.
[1]Walmart: PureRelief XL, Charcoal Gray.
[1]Home Depot: PureRelief XL, model PEHPAD24-G.
[1]Walmart: PureRelief XL, Charcoal Gray.
Materials and contact: Microplush fabric; no adhesive attachment.
Use and care: Reusable and machine washable according to the supplied instructions. Disconnect power and the controller before cleaning.
Value: $37.99 for the Charcoal Gray version at Home Depot.[1]
What to consider: Because it requires an outlet and has no fastening strap, this pad is better suited to sitting or lying down at home. Its automatic shutoff also limits each continuous heating session to two hours.
For storage, this Sunbeam pad rolls around its controller and fastens with elastic straps.[1]
Format and coverage: Plug-in pad; 12 × 24 inches with a nine-foot cord.
Heat and controls: Four settings and a two-hour automatic shutoff.
Materials and contact: Polyester fabric with an integrated heating element; no adhesive.
Use and care: Detach the controller before washing. Roll it for storage only after use; keep it unfolded during treatment.
Value: $34.99 at Target[2] for the King Size with Compact Storage version.
What to consider: This pad requires an outlet and must remain flat during use, so it is better suited at home than walking around or traveling. Avoid sitting or lying on this pad.[3]
[1]Target: Sunbeam King Size Heating Pad with Compact Storage. Price, specifications, care instructions, and manufacturer Q&A.
[2]Target: Sunbeam King Size Heating Pad with Compact Storage. Price, specifications, care instructions, and manufacturer Q&A.
[3]Target: Sunbeam King Size Heating Pad with Compact Storage. Price, specifications, care instructions, and manufacturer Q&A.
GoHeat combines a fabric heating pad, an adjustable strap, and a battery that sits in a side pocket. You can adjust the heat without staying near an outlet.[1][2]
Format and coverage: Approximately 9.5 × 12 inches; the strap fits up to 55 inches around. Model 2000-825-000 includes the standard charger.
Heat and controls: Three settings, two-hour automatic shutoff, and up to four hours of battery runtime on Low.
Materials and contact: Micromink fabric; the lighter fabric side faces the body. Avoid overlapping the heated area.
Use and care: Recharge between uses. Remove the battery before washing; reconnect only when the pad and connector are completely dry.
Value: $84.99 with the standard charger at Walmart.[3]
What to consider: This pad is a poor fit for long sessions on High or last-minute use with an empty battery. Battery runtime and treatment time differ. The manual recommends 20 minutes on High or two hours on Low, and prohibits use while sleeping. The standard charger can take up to three hours to recharge the battery.[4]
ThermaCare's menstrual wrap has a thin shape that follows the lower abdomen. It attaches to underwear, so check the package directions for positioning before applying it.[1]
Format and coverage: Disposable wrap shaped for the lower abdomen.
Heat and controls: Up to eight hours of warmth; allow up to 30 minutes for warmup.
Walmart: Sunbeam GoHeat Cordless with standard charger. Price and specifications.
[1]Sunbeam GoHeat instruction manual, hosted by Device.report. Models 2000-825 and 2003-825; treatment time, charging, positioning, washing, and sleep warnings.
[1]Walmart: Sunbeam GoHeat Cordless with standard charger. Price and specifications.
[1]Sunbeam GoHeat instruction manual, hosted by Device.report.
Materials and contact: Polyester wrap. Attach the adhesive to underwear, never to skin, and follow the package diagram for the orientation of the heated surface.
Use and care: Maximum eight hours in 24 hours. Discard after use; do not microwave or reheat the wrap.
Value: $10.49 for four at Target[2], about $2.62 per wrap.
What to consider: Avoid this wrap with clothing that makes it fold or bunch; it needs to stay flat to reduce the risk of burns. Check your skin during use and read the full warnings on the package.[3]
Midol Heat Vibes patches are individually wrapped and attach outside underwear or thin clothing. They provide heat without the medicine found in Midol tablets.[1]
Format and coverage: Disposable patch for the lower abdomen or back.
Heat and controls: Up to eight hours of air-activated warmth; no heat dial.
Materials and contact: Ingredients include iron powder, water, activated carbon, salt, and other components. The label says neither side should directly touch skin.
Use and care: Maximum one patch and eight hours in a 24-hour period. Remove before sleeping and discard after use.
Value: $7.89 for three at Target[2], or $2.63 each.
What to consider: Skip this patch if you plan to use a pain rub or medicated lotion, cream, or ointment on the same area, or to layer it with another heat source.[3
Target: ThermaCare Menstrual Heatwrap, four-count.
[1]Walgreens: ThermaCare Menstrual Pain Relief Heatwrap.
[1]Target: Midol Heat Vibes, three-count.
[1]Target: Midol Heat Vibes, three-count.
Pamprin's contoured patch is labeled to provide up to 12 hours of warmth. Remove it before sleeping.[1]
Format and coverage: Disposable, contoured patch for the abdomen or back; dimensions are not listed.
Heat and controls: Up to 12 hours of air-activated warmth, with up to 30 minutes of warmup.
Materials and contact: Marketed as odor-free; contains iron. A complete ingredient list is not provided. Apply over clothing.
Use and care: Maximum 12 hours in a 24-hour period; discard after use and never microwave or reheat.
Value: $9.99 for three at Walgreens[2], or $3.33 per patch.
What to consider: This patch is unsuitable for use while sleeping, since it must come off before sleep. It is also a poor fit if you need a complete ingredient list before buying; the listing does not provide one. Check your skin during use and remove the patch immediately if it becomes uncomfortable or causes irritation.[3]
The top pick for portable, on-the-go warmth. Rael Extra Coverage Heating Patch is a thin, air-activated patch with extended coverage and up to eight hours of steady warmth without plugs or batteries.
Runner-up: Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL, a reusable plug-in pad with six settings.
Also great: Sunbeam Premium King Size with Compact Storage, a reusable plug-in pad; Sunbeam GoHeat, a rechargeable pad with a strap; ThermaCare Menstrual Pain Therapy, a disposable heat wrap; Midol Heat Vibes, a disposable patch; Pamprin Heat Relief, a disposable patch.
Yes. A heating pad or patch on the lower abdomen can help ease cramps.[1] A review of six small trials found promising results for heat therapy[2], though larger trials are needed. The research does not establish that one brand works better.
Switch off or remove heat before falling asleep.[3] A long heat duration or automatic shutoff does not make a pad or patch suitable for sleep.
Check both the adhesive instructions and the direction of the heated surface. Rael[4], Midol[5], and Pamprin[6] go over clothing. ThermaCare's adhesive attaches to underwear[7]; check the package diagram for which way the heated surface faces. Follow the directions on your pack.
Arrange care if pain interferes with normal activities or your periods become more painful, heavier, or irregular. Seek urgent advice if pain is severe or worse than usual and painkillers have not helped.[8]
[1]Mayo Clinic: Menstrual cramps, diagnosis and treatment.
[2]Jo and Lee (2018): Heat therapy for primary dysmenorrhea.
[3]MedlinePlus: Painful menstrual periods.
[4]Target: Rael Extra Coverage Heating Patch, five-count.
[5]Target: Midol Heat Vibes, three-count.
[6]Walgreens: Pamprin Heat Relief, three-count.
[7]Target: ThermaCare Menstrual Heatwrap, four-count.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.