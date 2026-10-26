The Busy New Yorker’s Guide to Handling Health Issues Without Losing a Workday

When something goes wrong, the first question is where to get help. Picking the right place saves time and spares you a pointless trip across town.

For ongoing concerns, routine checkups, and anything that will need follow-up, your primary care provider is usually where you start. If your doctor can’t see you and the problem shouldn’t wait, an urgent care clinic can often handle things like minor injuries, simple infections, or a mild allergic reaction.

Telehealth makes sense when a clinician can get a good picture of what’s going on without seeing you in person. They might give you advice, tell you to come in for an exam, or send a prescription to a pharmacy nearby if it’s appropriate. Still, a video call can’t stand in for a physical exam every time.

The emergency department is for serious or possibly life-threatening problems: trouble breathing, chest pain, major injuries, signs of a stroke. The CDC has information on when to get emergency care, including warning signs you shouldn’t ignore.

One easy step: keep your insurance card details on hand, and find out which clinics near you are in-network before you actually need one.