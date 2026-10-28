How the Standard of Proof Works in Criminal Court

There’s a huge number of criminal cases filed in the US Courts in 2025, with 79,129 filings for criminal defendants in federal district courts. This is a 13% increase compared to the previous year.

According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, 66,662 federal felony and Class A misdemeanor cases involving individuals sentenced were reported to the Commission in fiscal year 2025. Of those cases, 97.7% resulted in guilty pleas, while 2.3% were resolved through trial. But what is the standard of proof in a criminal case?

The standard of proof is an important part of every criminal case. It determines the level of certainty of the evidence that the prosecution must present to establish a defendant’s guilt. It can explain how courts evaluate evidence and why criminal conviction requires a high level of proof.