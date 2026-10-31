How App Status Can Affect a Rideshare Accident Claim

A rideshare vehicle can be involved in a collision while the driver is off duty, waiting for a request, traveling to a pickup, or transporting a passenger. Texas insurance law treats those stages differently. The app's status at the time of impact can influence which policy responds and how much liability coverage must be available.

Before discussing payment, an injured person needs to establish whether the driver was connected to the rideshare network and whether a trip had been accepted. Texas Insurance Code Chapter 1954 supplies the framework.