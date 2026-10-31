When a Property Becomes Unsafe: Understanding Negligent Security Claims in Greensboro

People have a reasonable expectation that businesses, apartment complexes, parking facilities, hotels, and other properties will take appropriate steps to protect visitors from foreseeable dangers. When a property owner or manager fails to provide reasonable security and someone is injured as a result, the consequences can be serious.

Incidents involving assaults, robberies, or other criminal activity may leave victims dealing with physical injuries, emotional distress, medical expenses, and significant disruption to their lives. In certain circumstances, inadequate security may form the basis of a premises liability claim. A Greensboro Negligent Security Attorney can help an injured person evaluate whether a property owner or another responsible party may have failed to take reasonable precautions and whether compensation may be available under applicable North Carolina law.