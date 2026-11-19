Most people book their first med spa appointment straight from a menu. That menu lists facials, peels, microneedling, IPL, and injectables side by side, as if they carry the same weight.

They don't. Some are skincare services, and others are medical procedures with federal safety notices attached.

This guide names seven Coeur d'Alene clinics worth calling. It then covers the checks that matter more than any ranking: who is licensed to do what in Idaho, how long common starter treatments take to settle, and what to ask before anything touches your skin.