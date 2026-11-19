When intimacy changes, avoiding the subject can make both partners feel more distant. One person might assume their partner has lost interest, while the other could simply feel exhausted, stressed, or uncomfortable about something they haven’t discussed.

Physical and sexual difficulties can also affect intimacy. Erectile dysfunction, for example, can make sex stressful and make you avoid physical closeness because of worrying about what will happen next. Rather than treating the problem as a reflection of attraction or the relationship, it can help to talk openly about it and seek appropriate medical advice.

Treatments are available for erectile dysfunction, although suitability depends on the individual. For example, sildenafil tablets from Curely are a trusted generic alternative to Viagra for enhancing male sexual performance. However, sildenafil isn’t suitable for everyone and can interact with certain medicines, including nitrates. Speak to a healthcare professional, particularly because erectile dysfunction can sometimes be associated with an underlying health issue.

A calm conversation can remove some of the pressure. Try discussing what has changed, how you both feel, and what would make physical closeness more comfortable. The goal isn’t to solve everything in one evening. It’s to stop either partner from guessing what the other is thinking.