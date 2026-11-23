24HrDOC says its refill form takes approximately three to five minutes. Patients provide medication information, medical history, and relevant prescription details. The website indicates that a clear photograph of the medicine or prescription may be required, along with evidence that it was previously dispensed by a United States pharmacy.

A licensed clinician then assesses the request, including whether continued treatment is appropriate. Additional information may be requested through a call or text. The company advertises same-day reviews in most cases, while its broader urgent-care materials describe provider responses within roughly 45 to 60 minutes. Neither timeframe guarantees approval, immediate pickup, or access to a particular medication.

That matters when a regular prescriber is unavailable, or a rural clinic is far away. Straightforward renewals may not require an office appointment when other clinical checks are unnecessary.

The American Medical Association reports that 71.4% of physicians used telehealth in 2024, compared with 25.1% in 2018. Those figures illustrate the wider acceptance of remote consultations, although they do not measure the success of 24HrDOC's refill requests.