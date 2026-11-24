This summer, one of New York’s most serious research libraries put playing cards at the center of its galleries. From June 26 to October 4, 2026, the Morgan Library & Museum ran “Tarot! Renaissance Symbols, Modern Visions,” an exhibition that brought its fifteenth-century Visconti-Sforza cards together with the portion of the same deck held by the Accademia Carrara in Bergamo. In a city that sells wellness in every possible format, from infrared saunas to sound baths, it was telling that a major museum treated tarot as a subject worth a full exhibition.

The interest is not limited to art lovers. A Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2024 found that nearly a quarter of Americans aged 18 to 29 consult tarot cards at least once a year, compared with 11% of all adults and just 3% of those 65 and older. Among LGBT adults the share reached 33%. Pew noted that these practices have built their own social media cultures, especially since the pandemic.

Online, the framing has shifted from fortune-telling toward reflection. AstriOnLine, a site covering astrology, tarot and numerology, describes its tarot section as “one question, one spread, a mirror of images for exploring the situation you are living through.” That language, a mirror rather than a crystal ball, is close to how many New Yorkers now talk about the cards.

The city has a deeper connection to modern tarot than most people realize. Pamela Colman Smith, the artist who drew the deck now known as the Rider-Waite-Smith tarot, enrolled at the newly founded Pratt Institute in Brooklyn in 1893, at the age of 15. In 1909 the occultist Arthur Edward Waite commissioned her to illustrate his deck, and she completed the artwork in about six months. Her scenes, with figures on every card including the numbered ones, became the template for countless decks that followed.

Today the barrier to entry is close to zero. A free tarot reading on AstriOnLine asks only for a name or a pseudonym and a question, then offers six spreads, from a two-card yes-or-no layout to a five-card general reading. The page even warns users not to type health, financial or legal details into the question field, and it is clear that the result is generated by the tool, not an individual session with a card reader.