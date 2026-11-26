A pouch of 30 servings costs $64.99 as a one-time purchase, about $2.17 a night. With a monthly subscription, it is $44.99, about $1.50 a night, and the subscription can be skipped or cancelled. The product page also lists a 30-day money-back guarantee.

So is RestEase worth it? That depends on what you compare it to. Buying ashwagandha, magnesium glycinate and L-theanine as separate capsules can cost less, but means several pills a night. RestEase is worth it mainly if you want those ingredients in one drink you will actually take, and if a warm bedtime ritual appeals to you. One customer put the value simply:

"I grew up with warm drinks being a whole comfort thing. This fits that vibe perfectly."Customer review: Cocoa + warm milk is eliteThe Writer's Take: Why RestEase Earns Its Place on the Nightstand

After going through the label, the studies and every customer review in this article, the overall picture is a positive one. RestEase does what a good evening supplement should do. It uses ingredients with real research behind them, at doses close to the ones studied, and it skips the shortcuts.

Three things stand out. First, the formula is thoughtful. The 600 mg of ashwagandha sits right at the dose where the 2021 meta-analysis saw the clearest benefit, and 200 mg of L-theanine is the same amount used in the 2019 trial. Second, it is melatonin-free, so it supports the body's own wind-down instead of adding a hormone, and several customers point out that they wake up without feeling heavy or sedated. Third, it is easy to keep taking. A warm, sugar-free drink in three flavors turns a supplement into a ritual, and the reviews suggest that ritual is a big part of why people stick with it.

The honest caveat actually makes the case stronger. RestEase is gentle: it calms the evening rather than forcing sleep. For anyone whose nights are cut short by stress and a mind that will not switch off, that is exactly the right kind of help. It is a well-made, carefully dosed product that people enjoy using night after night, and that is why this review lands firmly on the positive side.