Most deliveries in New York City hospitals go well, and the point of knowing about complications is preparation, not alarm. Shoulder dystocia is one example. It happens when the baby's head has emerged but a shoulder is caught behind the mother's pelvic bone, and it calls for a rapid, coordinated response from the delivery team.

A known risk factor is a larger-than-average baby, though shoulder dystocia can occur without any warning. When it does occur, the nerves of the baby's shoulder and arm, known as the brachial plexus, can be stretched, and the result can be a condition called Erb's palsy, which leaves an infant with weakness or limited movement in one arm. Many babies recover substantially, while some have lasting effects that need therapy or surgery.

For families who want to read more, one resource worth reading is the Erb's palsy page of Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law, which describes what the condition is and how it relates to the birth process. Pages like that can help parents form better questions for their own physicians, though they are no replacement for a clinical conversation about a specific pregnancy.

Support at home counts as part of the plan too. Families often overlook practical details such as who will care for older children, how a partner reaches the unit after hours, and what the first week after discharge will look like. Many New York hospitals offer lactation consultants, social workers and postpartum follow-up visits, and asking about them during a prenatal appointment makes them easier to use later.

Travel logistics are a particular New York question. A family living in an outer borough may be a long ride from a preferred hospital, and traffic on a bridge or expressway can change a thirty-minute trip into a long one. Practicing the route at different hours, and knowing the nearest alternative, takes some of the pressure off when contractions start.