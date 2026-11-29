Your best friend knows your most embarrassing middle school nickname but somehow still thinks your coffee order is the one you had six years ago. Meanwhile, someone you’ve known for three months remembers exactly how you take your coffee and what you do when you’re stressed. Who knows you better? That’s a fun question for a friend group, especially when the answers start getting personal in unexpected ways.

A friendship quiz turns the question into a game. You answer questions about yourself and invite your friends to guess your answers. The real entertainment comes from hearing why someone got one wrong. An old college roommate might swear you hate karaoke, only to find out that you’ve been going every weekend since you moved.