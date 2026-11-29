Your best friend knows your most embarrassing middle school nickname but somehow still thinks your coffee order is the one you had six years ago. Meanwhile, someone you’ve known for three months remembers exactly how you take your coffee and what you do when you’re stressed. Who knows you better? That’s a fun question for a friend group, especially when the answers start getting personal in unexpected ways.
A friendship quiz turns the question into a game. You answer questions about yourself and invite your friends to guess your answers. The real entertainment comes from hearing why someone got one wrong. An old college roommate might swear you hate karaoke, only to find out that you’ve been going every weekend since you moved.
The details people remember depend on when they met you. Your childhood friends might know what happened at the infamous eighth-grade dance. A coworker might have a much better sense of how you react when a deadline goes sideways. Someone you recently became close with may know more about your current interests than anyone else in the group.
Distance adds another layer. When a friend moves across the country, you no longer pick up on their changing habits just by being around them. You might talk every week and still miss the fact that they’ve found a new favorite restaurant, stopped watching a show you used to discuss, or started a Sunday morning hiking routine.
If you need an idea for the next video call, browse the friendship games at How well do you really know. One of them lets you create a quiz with ten questions and share it with friends, who then try to match your answers. Give everyone a turn to make their own version of the challenge.
You can play in person after dinner or leave the game going for a few days if friends live in different time zones. If you’re playing together, read the funniest wrong answers out loud. Someone who confidently claims you’d spend your ideal Friday night at a packed concert might be operating with outdated information.
The best friend challenge gets more interesting when you use questions that fit the group. Mix old memories with current routines, and include some things nobody is certain about. Even if a question isn’t in an online game, save it for the next time you hang out.
Which meal would I choose if I could eat it every day for a week?
What is the funniest thing that happened the first time we hung out?
What do I usually do when my weekend plans fall through?
Which of our old traditions would I most like to bring back?
When I have good news, do I call, text, or wait until we’re together?
What would I most like to do on our next trip together?
Keep the questions fun and avoid asking people to reveal someone else’s secrets or share uncomfortable personal details. You want your friends to enjoy the game, not worry that a wrong answer will end up in a group chat screenshot.
It’s tempting to focus on the person at the top of the scoreboard. But a score reflects how well someone guessed a particular set of answers. It won’t tell you who shows up when you need help moving, who checks on you when you have a rough week, or who leaves room for you at the table when you arrive late.
If your longtime friend misses a question, ask what made them choose that answer. You might hear a story you’ve forgotten, or it might be a good chance to tell them how something in your life has changed.
Years from now, you probably won’t remember who got the highest score. You might remember that night when everyone argued about your terrible high school karaoke performance, or the video call that lasted an extra hour because nobody wanted to hang up. That’s a much better reason to play.
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