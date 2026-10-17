Making a Sofa Bed Work in a Small Apartment Without Losing Your Mind

There is a specific kind of math that people in small apartments do constantly. You measure the gap between the wall and the bookshelf. You calculate whether a nightstand will block the closet door. You stand in the middle of a 450-square-foot studio and wonder how the furniture layout you planned on paper turned into a room where you have to turn sideways to reach the bathroom.

A sofa bed should solve part of that equation. One piece handles seating and sleeping, which means one less piece consuming floor space. In practice, though, a lot of sofa beds create as many problems as they solve in a small apartment. They are too deep when open, too heavy to reposition, or so uncomfortable in one mode that you end up avoiding it entirely.

The difference between a sofa bed for small spaces that works and one that doesn't usually comes down to a few decisions that are easy to get wrong if you are not paying attention.