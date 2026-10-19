7 Bathroom Vanity Brands by Budget and Style

ARIEL Bath sells solid wood vanities with soft-close dovetail drawers, and the size range is wide. The brand's size-based browsing helps when your bathroom doesn't follow a standard width. These vanities suit families who want soft-close dovetail drawers for bulky storage and a good fit for the room.

Solid wood is a natural material, so it does best with a working exhaust fan and quick wipe-ups after splashes. That's true of any wood vanity, and it's worth planning for before you buy.