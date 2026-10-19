7 Bathroom Vanity Brands by Budget and Style

Picking a vanity starts with two questions: how much do you want to spend, and what should the room look like? A rental bath and a main bath you plan to keep for years call for different answers. Here are seven brands in three tiers, each with a note on who it suits.
This tier suits rental updates, basement baths, kids' bathrooms, and first homes. It's for anyone who needs a vanity that works without stretching the budget.
Glacier Bay is Home Depot's own line, which makes it easy to find and easy to buy. You can look at one in the store or order it online, and the choice is simple enough to settle in a single trip. Always open the drawers and check the finish in person. Measure your space first, too.
This tier fits most homes. It suits owners who plan to stay a few years or longer and want more say over style, size, and materials. You'll pay more than in the entry tier, but you also get a much wider range to choose from.
ARIEL Bath sells solid wood vanities with soft-close dovetail drawers, and the size range is wide. The brand's size-based browsing helps when your bathroom doesn't follow a standard width. These vanities suit families who want soft-close dovetail drawers for bulky storage and a good fit for the room.
Solid wood is a natural material, so it does best with a working exhaust fan and quick wipe-ups after splashes. That's true of any wood vanity, and it's worth planning for before you buy.
Wyndham Collection suits shoppers who like to browse online and already know their measurements. Styles run from clean and modern to more traditional, so there's usually something close to what you pictured. Since you often can't see it in person first, read the return terms before you order and check the dimensions twice.
James Martin Vanities is known for vanities that look like furniture. Many styles lean traditional and transitional. It suits someone who wants the vanity to feel like part of the rest of the house. Compare finishes and tops closely, since options change a lot between collections.
Design Element offers a long list of sizes and styles. That helps with odd spaces, double-sink layouts, or a specific color you've had in mind. It suits shoppers who like to compare before they choose. Set your size and budget first, or the choices can pile up fast.
This tier suits people who treat the bathroom as a main project. They're happy to spend more to get the look and the matching pieces right.
Kohler makes sinks, faucets, toilets, and tubs alongside vanities, so you can match the whole room with one brand. Homeowners who expect to stay put often choose it for exactly that reason. It asks a lot from your budget, so it makes the most sense when the bathroom is a real priority.
RH treats the vanity as a furniture piece, and its bathrooms read as an extension of the living space. It suits homeowners planning a full redesign who want a cohesive look from room to room. Expect higher prices and a distinct style, so make sure it fits the rest of your home first.
Glacier Bay is the entry pick here. It's sold through Home Depot, so you can compare it in the store. Check the finish and the dimensions before you buy.
The mainstream tier. It offers more styles, sizes, and materials than the entry tier, without the higher cost of the premium brands.
Start with your measurements, then think about how you like to shop. If you want to see the vanity first, favor brands sold in stores. If you're fine ordering online, a much wider range opens up.
No single brand is right for every home. Choose the tier that matches your budget and how long you'll stay, then narrow it down by style and size. Measure first, and see the vanity in person when you can.
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